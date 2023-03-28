Odia actress-singer Ruchismita Guru found dead at her uncle's home, police launches investigation

Ruchismita Guru/Instagram

Famous Odia actress and singer Ruchismita Guru was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her uncle's home in Balangir, Odisha on Sunday, March 26. According to local media reports, Ruchismita's body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the room. She hailed from the Sonepur district and used to live with her family members in Talpali, Balangir.

After the family informed the police about the tragic incident, the late actress's body was sent for postmortem. Her mother has said to the local media that she had a quarrel with her daughter over the preparation of aloo parantha. She also stated that Ruchismita had earlier attempted suicide too.

The locals have claimed that the family was involved in a conflict over the late singer's alleged relationship with a young man, however, there has been no confirmation regarding the same.

The Balngir police have launched an investigation to know the truth behind her mysterious death. They are currently questioning all the family members. The police are also looking to find the reason why Ruchismita took such a drastic step and is investigating if there's any foul play involved in her death.

In the last post that the late actress Ruchismita shared on her Instagram on Sunday, she is seen lip-syncing to famous Odia dialogues with on-the-spot expressions. Several users took to the comments section and poured in their condolences. "Nobody imagined you given hint for that. R.I.P.", read one comment while several others have written "RIP Didi".

Ruchismita was seen in a number of music albums and also performed several stage shows in Odisha.