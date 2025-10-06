October 2025 OTT Releases: War 2, Lokah Chapter 1, The Game, more on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar

From War 2 to Lokah Chapter 1, October 2025 OTT lineup includes thrillers, action films, romances, and epic series.

This October, streaming platforms are bringing a mix of thrillers, romances, action-packed films, and epic tales to keep viewers entertained. From gripping thrillers to family-friendly romances, there’s something for everyone.

Madharaasi

Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharaasi, which performed well in theatres, is arriving on Prime Video from October 1. The film promises thrilling action sequences and suspense, making it a must-watch for fans of crime dramas.

The Game: You Never Play Alone

Thriller lovers can look forward to Shraddha Srinath’s cyber-thriller, The Game, releasing on Netflix from October 2. The story follows a female game developer determined to track down the masterminds behind a coordinated cyberattack.

War 2

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 will finally stream on Netflix on October 9. The action thriller follows former RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal, who goes rogue, threatening national security, while officer Vikram Chelapathi is assigned to stop him.

Search: The Naina Murder Case

This investigative series, starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Surya Sharma, premieres on JioHotstar on October 10. The murder mystery revolves around a veteran cop caught in a high-profile case after a girl is found dead in a politician’s car.

Kurukshetra

Streaming on Netflix from October 10, Kurukshetra is an animated series based on the Mahabharata. The story follows an 18-day battle through the eyes of 18 warriors, revealing their personal struggles, dilemmas, and ethical challenges.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, India’s first female-led superhero film, will premiere on Netflix on October 23. The Malayalam blockbuster follows Kalyani Priyadarshan’s character, who discovers mystical powers and battles evil forces.

Param Sundari

Streaming from October 24 on Amazon Prime Video, Param Sundari stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra. This feel-good romance tells the story of a North Indian and South Indian couple navigating cultural differences, love, and unexpected twists.

