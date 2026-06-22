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Obsession box office: Inde Navarrette-starrer beats Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary to become highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2026 in India

Obsession exceeded box office expectations through strong word of mouth and viral social media buzz to become the biggest Hollywood hit in India this year. Project Hail Mary also enjoyed a steady theatrical run in India despite competition from Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 07:54 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Obsession box office: Inde Navarrette-starrer beats Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary to become highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2026 in India
Obsession vs Project Hail Mary
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    In a remarkable box office turnaround, Obsession has emerged as the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2026 in India, surpassing Ryan Gosling's sci-fi blockbuster Project Hail Mary. According to trade figures reported by Sacnilk, the horror thriller has collected Rs 77.30 crore net at the Indian box office, edging past Project Hail Mary, which concluded its run with Rs 75.21 crore net. The feat is particularly significant because Obsession was never expected to challenge major studio releases. Directed by Curry Barker, the film opened modestly but sustained exceptional momentum through strong word-of-mouth, eventually overtaking several high-profile Hollywood titles released this year.

    How Obsession became one of Hollywood's most profitable films ever

    Obsession is a psychological horror film starring Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston. The story follows Bear (Johnston), a shy and insecure music store employee, who uses a mystical 'One Wish Willow' to make his longtime friend and co-worker Nikki (Navarrette) fall in love with him. However, his wish goes disastrously wrong, granting him terrifying possession over Nikki instead of genuine romance. Navarrette's career-defining performance has been widely praised, helping turn the low-budget production into one of the biggest surprise hits of the year. The film's success has been equally impressive worldwide. Produced on a reported budget of around $750,000, Obsession has grossed more than $333 million globally, making it one of Hollywood's most profitable films in its history.

    Project Hail Mary's strong run fell short because of Dhurandhar 2

    Despite losing the India crown, Project Hail Mary remains one of the year's biggest Hollywood successes. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and based on Andy Weir's bestselling novel, the film stars Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace, a science teacher-turned-astronaut who wakes up alone aboard a spacecraft with the fate of Earth resting on his shoulders. The sci-fi adventure opened strongly worldwide and eventually earned more than $681 million globally. In India, it enjoyed a steady theatrical run despite competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Following overwhelming audience demand and social media backlash over its limited premium-screen rollout, Project Hail Mary saw its IMAX screenings in India expand from just five shows to over 60 across the country.

    READ | Why Obsession-inspired condom ad from Durex Pakistan is being heavily criticised?

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