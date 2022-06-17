Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

O2 Twitter review: Nayanthara's thriller wins over internet, netizens call it 'gripping'

O2 Twitter reactions: Newlyweded Nayanthara's first movie after the marriage has stunned her fans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 05:18 PM IST

O2 Twitter review: Nayanthara's thriller wins over internet, netizens call it 'gripping'
O2

Superstar Nayanthara's survival thriller O2 has been released digitally with much fanfare, and netizens are raving about the film and the actress' captivating performance. Twitter is flooded over with people's reactions, and they have celebrated one-of-its-kind content. 

O2 is the debut directorial of GS Viknesh, and it stars Nayanthara, Barath Neelakantan and Rithvik Jothi Raj in primary roles. The basic premise of the film revolves around Parvathy (Nayanthara) who struggles to maintain his son Veera's oxygen level in a life-threatening situation. Let's check some of the reactions. O2 is currently streaming at Disney Hotstar. 

Many netizens pointed out that Nayanthara doesn't need any male star, and she's a powerhouse performer by herself. Trade analyst Kaushik LM asserted, "#O2: Well-made survival thriller set in a bus (unique setting); how the trapped passengers brave chaos & are rescued. Cute Kid Rithvik is a big plus... #Ladysuperstar #Nayanthara's mother sentiment & attachment to her son appear very authentic." Another user asserted, "#O2Movie...Nayanthara doesn't need a hero for her movie! Perfect OTT movie, All characters had equal screen presence, overall good movie! 2hrs duration was good move! Movie didn't drag that much! @NayantharaU... can do more script-related movies!" 

Here are the reactions

O2 is Nayanthara's first film after her marriage to her beau filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The duo tied the knot on June 9 in an intimate and lavish celebration. It seems like newlywed actress Nayanthara's professional life will witness some major changes. If the media report is to be believed, then the actress will take a break from on-screen to spend quality time with her husband Vignesh Shivan. As per the report of Bollywood Hungama, after resuming work, Nayanthara won't romance on-screen with her co-stars. However, an official statement on this major decision is awaited. On the work front, Nayanthara is expected to join Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's upcoming actioner Jawan. 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.