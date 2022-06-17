O2 Twitter review: Nayanthara's thriller wins over internet, netizens call it 'gripping'

O2

Superstar Nayanthara's survival thriller O2 has been released digitally with much fanfare, and netizens are raving about the film and the actress' captivating performance. Twitter is flooded over with people's reactions, and they have celebrated one-of-its-kind content.

O2 is the debut directorial of GS Viknesh, and it stars Nayanthara, Barath Neelakantan and Rithvik Jothi Raj in primary roles. The basic premise of the film revolves around Parvathy (Nayanthara) who struggles to maintain his son Veera's oxygen level in a life-threatening situation. Let's check some of the reactions. O2 is currently streaming at Disney Hotstar.

Many netizens pointed out that Nayanthara doesn't need any male star, and she's a powerhouse performer by herself. Trade analyst Kaushik LM asserted, "#O2: Well-made survival thriller set in a bus (unique setting); how the trapped passengers brave chaos & are rescued. Cute Kid Rithvik is a big plus... #Ladysuperstar #Nayanthara's mother sentiment & attachment to her son appear very authentic." Another user asserted, "#O2Movie...Nayanthara doesn't need a hero for her movie! Perfect OTT movie, All characters had equal screen presence, overall good movie! 2hrs duration was good move! Movie didn't drag that much! @NayantharaU... can do more script-related movies!"

Watching O2 .. After Netrikan.. Nayan mam.. rocked ... It's so triller.. every second makes so triller what's happening next

Thank you @disneyplus.

Very good movie Awesome kadaisi varaikkum suspense vera level rithu acting and @NayantharaU lady superstar acting feel good movie. Opening la title and name podurathula vara animation

90/100 personally I like very much @prabhu_sr @disneyplusHSTam @GsViknesh — (@SURIYAL0VE) June 17, 2022

For who watched Hollywood Survival thriller I do no how it will be. Since I am new I liked it very much. A super Survival thriller worth watch.

As usual #Nayanthara gives her best.

Rityvik was cute and good acting. All other actors gives an engaging movie. #O2onHotstar #O2 pic.twitter.com/m0bb34QUcS — WikkiNayan (@NayanVikky) June 17, 2022

A Survival Thriller1st Half Nea2nd Half AvPlot- Bus Stuck in LandSlide & People Alive Or NoNayanthara & RithuVishal BGM & SongsGKVignesh Decent DebutFew Lags & PredictsGud OTT MaterialGive it a Try!Acceptable!!



My Rating: 3.25/5 pic.twitter.com/m3gPMWw3W7 — Shameer_Wahab (@ShameerWahab123) June 17, 2022

A Gripping Survival Thriller that You don't want to miss #Nayanthara starring #O2Movie Now streaming on #DisneyplusHotstar pic.twitter.com/AAHGv4J05C — Fansplix (@fansplix) June 17, 2022

Nayanthara doesn't need a hero for her movie! Perfect OTT movie, All characters had equal screen presence, overall good movie! 2hrs duration was good move! Movie didn't drag that much! @NayantharaU can do more script related movies! @disneyplusHSTam #O2review #cinema pic.twitter.com/FhsL26ltbp — Navin GK (@navin_g_k) June 17, 2022

O2 is Nayanthara's first film after her marriage to her beau filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The duo tied the knot on June 9 in an intimate and lavish celebration. It seems like newlywed actress Nayanthara's professional life will witness some major changes. If the media report is to be believed, then the actress will take a break from on-screen to spend quality time with her husband Vignesh Shivan. As per the report of Bollywood Hungama, after resuming work, Nayanthara won't romance on-screen with her co-stars. However, an official statement on this major decision is awaited. On the work front, Nayanthara is expected to join Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's upcoming actioner Jawan.