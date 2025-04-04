During his appeal trial, O Yeong-su pleaded not guilty, but the prosecution described the actor as a 'veteran who sexually harassed a powerless junior member of the troupe'.

South Korean actor O Yeong-Su, best known for his role Oh Il Nam in 'Squid Game', has been punished with one year in prison after being found guilty of indecent assault. In March 2024, the 80-year-old actor was accused of forcibly molesting a woman on two separate occasions.

As per the report, O was convicted of sexual misconduct over allegations he hugged and kissed a woman on the cheek against her wishes. He was sentenced to up to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, by the Seongnam Branch of the Suwon District Court, Deadline reported, citing information from Korean reports. The 79-year-old was charged in 2022 over allegations that he hugged a woman and kissed her on the cheek in 2017. However, he denied the charges.

O Yeong-su pleaded not guilty during his appeal trial. However, on April 3, the prosecution delivered its final arguments, describing O Yeong-su as a veteran actor with nearly five decades of theatre experience who ‘sexually harassed a powerless junior member of the troupe.’

Back in 2024, after leaving the court, he told reporters that he would appeal the ruling, which included attending a 40-hour sexual offender treatment program. O has previously said he held the woman's hand to guide her around a lake. "I apologized because (the person) said she wouldn't make a fuss about it but it doesn't mean that I admit the charges," he said.

O has been in the business of showbiz for over five decades but his role in Netflix's show 'Squid Game' drew him global fame and acclaim. The series series depicts a dark world where marginalised individuals are forced to compete in deadly versions of traditional children's games.

(With inputs from ANI)