O' Romeo trailer: Shahid Kapoor channels Kabir Singh 2.0 with Vishal Bhardwaj, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary surprise netizens

The O’Romeo trailer starring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Nana Patekar has divided audiences, with Shahid’s intense role drawing Kabir Singh comparisons. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film releases on February 13, 2026, amid minor controversy.

The trailer of the upcoming film O’Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Nana Patekar, has been released and is creating a buzz on social media. The trailer has received divided feedback, with some viewing it as an excellent and artistic performance and others as mere show and tell. It has generated a lot of talk between ardent supporters and general spectators.

Shahid Kapoor’s intense Avatar:

The teaser has unveiled a completely different side of Shahid Kapoor this time, along with his loud, aggressive and violent persona that is the complete antithesis of his previous romantic characters. Social media users were quick to point out similarities between the actor's current role and his previous one in Kabir Singh. A few even quipped that it seems like 'Kabir Singh if he were illiterate,' and some more drew a parallel between the film's atmosphere and that of Animal. A group of fans welcomed Shahid's daring act while the other side thought the character was already overdone.

Triptii Dimri and Nana Patekar impress:

Triptii Dimri, who is going to act together with Shahid Kapoor for the first time, also pulled the viewers' attention. Some of them praised her self-assured screen presence, while others said that her part was not very clear in the trailer. Nana Patekar's short appearance made a great impact, and most of the viewers liked his strong way of speaking and dramatic facial expressions.

High expectations from Vishal Bhardwaj:

O’Romeo, the film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, was given the benefit of the doubt because of his previous successful partnerships with Shahid Kapoor. Nonetheless, the trailer's violence and disturbing conversations drew a mixed reaction from the audience, which was reflected in the discussions on social media.

Also read: 2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend

Controversy and release date:

The movie was also surrounded by controversy due to a report that the family of a historical character closely associated with the film's plot might have sent a legal notice. However, the marketing campaigns remain unchanged. O’Romeo's cast includes Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey, Disha Patani and the premiere in cinemas is set for February 13, 2026.