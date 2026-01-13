FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

O'Romeo: Shahid Kapoor film lands in major trouble, Hussain Ustara's daughter THREATENS to send Rs 2 crore for...

Sanober Shaikh, daughter of late gangster Hussain Ustara, has sent a legal notice to O’Romeo makers demanding Rs 2 crore and asking for the film’s release to be halted, claiming it portrays her father negatively.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 13, 2026, 04:46 PM IST

O'Romeo: Shahid Kapoor film lands in major trouble, Hussain Ustara's daughter THREATENS to send Rs 2 crore for...
Bollywood is abuzz as Sanober Shaikh, daughter of late gangster Hussain Ustara, has sent a legal notice to the makers of the upcoming film O’Romeo. The legal document was sent to the producers Sajid Nadiadwala and the director Vishal Bhardwaj, demanding an amount of Rs 2 crore and asking the producers to either halt or postpone the release of the movie. According to Sanober, the film portrays her father in a bad light and this could ruin the family’s reputation.

She has given the filmmakers a week to either pay her off or make the necessary alterations. The new content has it that releasing the movie as it is would be detrimental to her father’s legacy and would cause emotional distress to the family. Her actions have set off a debate on social media regarding the movies that are based on the real lives of famous personalities.

Is the film really based on Hussain Ustara?

There is no official confirmation from the filmmakers stating that the plot concerns Hussain Ustara. Nevertheless, speculation has it that O’Romeo draws its inspiration from actual incidents related to him and a lady termed Sapna Didi. Moreover, a recently released teaser somewhat suggests the movie's setting on authentic events, which might have triggered Sanober's lawsuit.

Star-studded cast and upcoming release:

O’Romeo boasts a star-studded cast, with the likes of Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia and Disha Patani. The movie, which is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, will come to theatres on February 13, 2026. There is much anticipation among fans and industry insiders alike to see if the producers will strike a deal with Sanober or opt for a legal battle.

Balancing storytelling and real-life sensitivity:

The whole controversy surrounding the movie brings up the difficulties of making films based on true stories. It puts the issue of artistic license vs. the legacy of the characters in question. The next period will reveal whether the artists behind the movie will alter it or encounter legal battles, thus keeping the public and the fans very much alive to this developing situation.

