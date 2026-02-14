O Romeo box office collection day 2: Shahid Kapoor, Tripti Dimri starrer sees significant jump on Valentine's Day, earns over Rs 10 crore

O Romeo box office collection day 2: The film revolves around Mumbai underworld gangster Haseen Ustara, essayed by Shahid Kapoor, and his romantic alliance with a woman named Afsha (Triptii Dimri).

O Romeo box office collection day 2: Vishal Bhardwaj's film O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri, witnessed a surge in its earnings on Saturday, with collections crossing the Rs 10 crore mark. As per Sacnilk.com, the film collected over Rs 10 crore on its second day of release, taking its total to Rs 18.52 crore nett.

Box Office Performance

According to reports, O Romeo earned Rs 8.50 crore on day one of its release. On day two, the film collected Rs 10.02 crore nett in India as per early estimates. The film had 4747 shows and an average occupancy of 19.3% The collections are a significant improvement from its opening day, indicating a positive word-of-mouth and audience interest.

However, Shahid's new film has been able to garner much less than his biggest hit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh. The 2019 film earned Rs 22.71 crore on day two of release. Despite this, O Romeo is expected to perform decently at the box office, given its strong cast and Vishal Bhardwaj's direction.

Plot and cast

The film revolves around Mumbai underworld gangster Haseen Ustara, essayed by Shahid Kapoor, and his romantic alliance with a woman named Afsha (Triptii Dimri). The plot is loosely influenced by the rise of gangster Hussain Ustara and his reported rivalry with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the film also features Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey, and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles.

O Romeo is produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and released alongside survival thriller Tu Yaa Main, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav.

Director's emotional note

Ahead of the film's release, Vishal Bhardwaj shared an emotional note on Instagram expressing pride in the project. He wrote, "Before the critics speak and before the box office delivers its verdict, I feel compelled to share how deeply proud I am of this film. Before the accolades or the criticism arrive, I must thank, from the deepest part of my being, all my HODs who gave far more than was ever asked of them..." The director's note highlights the team's hard work and dedication to the project.