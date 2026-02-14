O' Romeo box office collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri-starrer opens less than half of Kabir Singh, earns...

Bollywood film O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, earned around Rs 8.25 crore on its opening day, performing better than some of Shahid’s recent films. Weekend collections will determine its overall box office success.

Bollywood film O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, released in theatres on February 13, 2026. The movie earned around Rs 8.25 crore in India on its opening day. The start does not break records, yet it shows better results than some of Shahid Kapoor's recent films, which include Deva and Jersey. The release just before Valentine's Day likely helped attract more viewers to cinemas.

First day performance:

Theatre occupancy showed moderate levels during the day because 14 to 15 per cent of seats remained filled. The film reached a box office total lower than Rs 10 crore, which big Bollywood films target as their first-day goal, yet the movie still outperformed several of Shahid Kapoor's recent films. The audience response to the film shows divided opinions because some viewers enjoyed the performances and story, while others believed the film needed more to succeed. The analysts explain that box office performance begins with the first day, but weekend earnings show a better assessment of a film's box office success.

Comparison with other films:

O Romeo has opened ahead of films like Deva, Jersey, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, showing that Shahid Kapoor continues to draw audiences despite mixed reviews for his recent projects. The trade experts believe that the weekend will serve as a critical period which will decide whether the film can sustain its success while generating impressive total box office earnings.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap says online attacks on Dhurandhar critics were: 'Coordinated, Not Organic'

What’s next for the film:

Vishal Bhardwaj serves as the director for the film, who uses his distinctive narration method and his powerful visual approach to create movies. The industry experts currently monitor weekend box office results because movies that show increased performance during that period can boost their overall box office revenue. The film O Romeo has begun its run successfully because it has exceeded the box office performance of Shahid Kapoor's recent films and its upcoming days will determine whether it achieves box office success or maintains consistent growth.