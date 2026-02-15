IND vs PAK: Ishan Kishan surpasses Gautam Gambhir in major T20I record with 3rd fastest fifty
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches initiative to issue Aadhaar-like unique IDs for all land parcels in capital
Wispr Flow feels like Voice Interface people expected Siri to become
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Agha wishes Abhishek Sharma well, then sends him back for duck
Viral video: Kartik Aaryan spotted shooting Nagzilla at crowded Connaught Place, netizens say 'Karan Johar ko...'
IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav snubs Salman Agha as India continue no-handshake stand against Pakistan
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, Sara arrive in Jamnagar ahead of wedding festivities; watch
T20 World Cup 2026: Former World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma meets India players ahead of blockbuster clash against Pakistan
O' Romeo: Avinash Tiwary drops lovey-dovey message for Triptii Dimri, says 'humari kahani likhi hui hai', calls out Shahid Kapoor for...
Om Birla to attend Tarique Rahman's swearing-in ceremony: 'India welcomes Bangladesh's transition'
ENTERTAINMENT
Actor Avinash Tiwary praised his co-star Triptii Dimri for her talent and thanked Shahid Kapoor for his 'elder brother' support while filming O'Romeo. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film stars Triptii and Shahid in lead roles, and fans are excited to see their chemistry.
Actor Avinash Tiwary has shared a warm and emotional message for his co-stars as his latest film O’Romeo gears up for attention. The actor took a moment to express his gratitude towards his fellow actors and the team who supported him during the making of the film. Avinash spoke fondly about working with Triptii Dimri, praising her talent and dedication. He mentioned that sharing screen space with her once again was a wonderful experience. According to him, Triptii brings honesty and depth to her performances, which makes scenes more special and meaningful. The duo has impressed audiences with their chemistry and fans are excited to see them together on screen.
Avinash showed his gratitude to Triptii while showing his appreciation to Shahid Kapoor, who supported him throughout the entire project. He described Shahid as someone who brought “elder brother energy” to the sets. Avinash said that Shahid delivered guidance to him, which made him feel relaxed yet secure in his ability to perform demanding scenes. The actor shared that having a senior star like Shahid around helped him grow and learn. He appreciated Shahid’s supportive nature and said such bonding makes the filming journey even more memorable.
Also read: Maha Shivratri 2026: From Brahmastra to Shiv Bhakta, 6 Bollywood films celebrating Lord Shiva's immortality
The film O'Romeo is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and has been creating buzz among movie lovers. The film brings together a strong cast who will deliver an engaging cinematic experience, which includes dramatic and emotional content.
Avinash’s heartfelt note, which he shared on Instagram, gained immediate recognition from his fans. Many praised the actors for their good relationship with each other and they wished the team success. The audience's excitement for O'Romeo has increased because of its powerful performances and the cast's show of mutual respect. The fans of this movie now wait with anticipation to experience the special chemistry between these two actors.