Manish Malhotra styled Nysa Devgan, Kajol's daughter, in a stunning brocade lehenga set, prompting Kajol to shower her with love in the comments.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter, Nysa Devgan, recently turned heads in a breathtaking lehenga by Bollywood’s go-to designer, Manish Malhotra. Dressed for a special event, the star kid, looked radiant in a handwoven brocade lehenga richly adorned with intricate embroidery. Proud mom Kajol couldn’t resist expressing her love and admiration in the comments, dropping heart emojis on her daughter's stunning photos. However, what made headlines was the designer's hint at Nysa's potential Bollywood debut.

On Monday, designer Manish Malhotra shared a series of pictures of Nysa on Instagram, captioned, 'Nysa Cinema Awaits you @nysadevgan stunning in our #Evara collection handwoven brocade lehenga with intricate embroidery by Indian artisans.' The look was curated by celebrity stylist Radhika Mehra and featured a coordinated three-piece ensemble: a gold blouse, a silk lehenga and a matching embroidered dupatta.

While the post has triggered speculations about the star kid's Bollywood debut, her mother Kajol has clarified that Nysa has no plans to join the film industry. Kajol made this revelation at the Rising Bharat Summit 2025, dismissing rumours about her daughter's acting career. "Bilkul nahi..no, I think..wo 22 saal ki ho gayi hai..hone wali hai abhi.. I think she has made up her mind that ki nahi aane wali hai abhi," Kajol had said.



Even Ajay had discussed Nysa's potential acting career on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan, stating: "Right now, she doesn’t want to be in the film industry. But tomorrow, if something changes, they will bring this interview up and play it." This aligns with Kajol's earlier statement that Nysa has no plans to join Bollywood.



​Meanwhile, fans speculated about Nysa's potential Bollywood debut after seeing her photo. Comments included: “Very beautiful!!! Can’t wait for another Kajol Era!" and “Absolutely stunning… photocopy of you @kajol." However, a user criticised it, stating, "Please NO ! Another disaster is waiting to happen." Well, it is yet to be ascertained if Nysa intended to join Bollywood or if Manish's post was just a publicity stunt.