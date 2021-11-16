Nushrratt Bharuccha’s horror movie ‘Chorrii’ gets release date, WATCH intriguing trailer here

'Chhorii' is a Psych film directed by Vishal Furia and produced by T-Series, Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment. It is a remake of the renowned Marathi film 'Lapachhapi'. Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, and Saurabh Goyal star in 'Chhorii'.

‘Chhorii’ will premiere on Prime Video on November 26 in India and over 240 other countries and territories across the world.





Prime Video today unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for the Amazon Original movie Chhorii. The trailer gives you a glimpse into the world of 'Chhorii', the monsters that Sakshi (Nushrratt Bharuchha) has to deal with, and much more.

“Stepping into a new genre and unique genre like horror is a daunting-yet-exciting experience,” Nushrratt Bharuccha said. “While the narrative of the film is anchored in horror it also carries a perspective that I hope the audiences will relate to. The trailer is just a sneak peek of a bigger horror that is set to unravel. I hope Prime Video viewers worldwide like and appreciate the work we’ve put into this film, and I can’t wait to see their reactions.”

'Chhorii,' directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis, and Shikhaa Sharma, is a forthcoming horror film. Forced to flee their city home, a young couple takes refuge in a house hidden within a ghostly sugarcane field. The housewife, who is eight months pregnant, must safeguard her unborn child from the spirits who are after her.