Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben conclude three-day Udaipur wedding with traditional Hindu ceremony, inside video goes viral

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben tied the knot after a three-day wedding celebration in Udaipur, concluding the festivities with a traditional Hindu ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Actor-model Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben have officially tied the knot after a beautiful three-day wedding celebration in Udaipur. The couple decided to end their wedding festivities with a traditional Hindu ceremony, surrounded by close family and friends.

Three days of Grand celebrations:

The wedding festivities lasted for three days and had multiple cheerful events included in them. The couple started their celebrations by holding the haldi, mehendi, and sangeet ceremonies during which the guests had fun with music, dancing and happy moments. The occasions took place in picturesque sites throughout Udaipur, which made the celebrations more majestic with their royal charm.

Christian wedding ceremony:

Before the Hindu rituals, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben also celebrated their love through a Christian wedding ceremony. The couple, clad in classy attire, pronounced their commitments to each other in a very close manner. The ceremony's pictures and videos got spread like wildfire on social media, and the couple received a lot of love and good wishes from their fans.

Also read: Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay on Red Carpet, see viral pics

Traditional Hindu wedding:

The last day symbolised the Hindu wedding festival, and the couple went through traditional rituals. The whole ceremony, from the performance of putting on garlands to the wedding rites, took place in a very moving and significant atmosphere. The presence of families made the event more joyful and memorable.

Kriti Sanon stunning actress and Nupur's sister, participated actively in the wedding celebration. She danced during the festivities and was very supportive of her sister in all the rituals. The star was there and brought along some extra warmth to the event. The wedding festivities of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are over, and they now embark on a new journey of life as a couple. Their Udaipur wedding was a perfect union of tradition, romance and merriment, leaving a memorable experience for not only their families but also their fans. Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's fans could not be happier to catch glimpses of the wedding. Social media was inundated with congratulatory messages that not only praised the couple's chemistry but also their choice of outfits and the stunning wedding setup.