FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Why is Islamabad upset over Iran unrest? Could protests trigger security and economic fallout in Pakistan?

Bharat Ke Super Founders: Sunil Shetty gives REAL opportunity of aspiring entrepreneurs with Rs 100 crore pool, netizens call it 'Shark Tank ka baap'

Stock Market Holiday 2026: BSE, NSE to remain closed on Jan 15; here's why

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij net worth: Who is richer among the two TV stars? A look at individual earnings of the ex-couple

Shikhar Dhawan starts new chapter of his life, finally gets engaged to girlfriend Sophie Shine | See pic

Dhurandhar's rapper Flipperachi to storm India after viral Akshaye Khanna's FA9LA, here's when and where he'll perform live

Who is Virendra Sembi? Gangster linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, killed by rival gang

Karur Stampede case: CBI questions Thalapathy Vijay for hours over seven-hour delay and serious safety lapses at event

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben conclude three-day Udaipur wedding with traditional Hindu ceremony, inside video goes viral

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS Delhi after suffering bouts of unconsciousness

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rajasthan REET Mains admit card 2026 out; get direct link for exam hall tickets at here

Rajasthan REET Mains admit card 2026 out; get direct link for exam hall tickets

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, captains Morocco football team, was previosuly married to actress...

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Moroccan football player

Why is Islamabad upset over Iran unrest? Could protests trigger security and economic fallout in Pakistan?

Why is Pakistan upset over Iran unrest? Could protests trigger security risks?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, captains Morocco football team, was previosuly married to actress...

Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Moroccan football player

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners

Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben conclude three-day Udaipur wedding with traditional Hindu ceremony, inside video goes viral

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben tied the knot after a three-day wedding celebration in Udaipur, concluding the festivities with a traditional Hindu ceremony attended by close family and friends.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 05:32 PM IST

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben conclude three-day Udaipur wedding with traditional Hindu ceremony, inside video goes viral
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor-model Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben have officially tied the knot after a beautiful three-day wedding celebration in Udaipur. The couple decided to end their wedding festivities with a traditional Hindu ceremony, surrounded by close family and friends.

Three days of Grand celebrations:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The wedding festivities lasted for three days and had multiple cheerful events included in them. The couple started their celebrations by holding the haldi, mehendi, and sangeet ceremonies during which the guests had fun with music, dancing and happy moments. The occasions took place in picturesque sites throughout Udaipur, which made the celebrations more majestic with their royal charm.

Christian wedding ceremony:

Before the Hindu rituals, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben also celebrated their love through a Christian wedding ceremony. The couple, clad in classy attire, pronounced their commitments to each other in a very close manner. The ceremony's pictures and videos got spread like wildfire on social media, and the couple received a lot of love and good wishes from their fans.

Also read: Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay on Red Carpet, see viral pics

Traditional Hindu wedding:

The last day symbolised the Hindu wedding festival, and the couple went through traditional rituals. The whole ceremony, from the performance of putting on garlands to the wedding rites, took place in a very moving and significant atmosphere. The presence of families made the event more joyful and memorable.

Kriti Sanon stunning actress and Nupur's sister, participated actively in the wedding celebration. She danced during the festivities and was very supportive of her sister in all the rituals. The star was there and brought along some extra warmth to the event. The wedding festivities of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are over, and they now embark on a new journey of life as a couple. Their Udaipur wedding was a perfect union of tradition, romance and merriment, leaving a memorable experience for not only their families but also their fans. Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's fans could not be happier to catch glimpses of the wedding. Social media was inundated with congratulatory messages that not only praised the couple's chemistry but also their choice of outfits and the stunning wedding setup.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rajasthan REET Mains admit card 2026 out; get direct link for exam hall tickets at here
Rajasthan REET Mains admit card 2026 out; get direct link for exam hall tickets
Why is Islamabad upset over Iran unrest? Could protests trigger security and economic fallout in Pakistan?
Why is Pakistan upset over Iran unrest? Could protests trigger security risks?
Bharat Ke Super Founders: Sunil Shetty gives REAL opportunity of aspiring entrepreneurs with Rs 100 crore pool, netizens call it 'Shark Tank ka baap'
Bharat Ke Super Founders: Sunil Shetty gives REAL opportunity
Stock Market Holiday 2026: BSE, NSE to remain closed on Jan 15; here's why
Stock Market Holiday 2026: BSE, NSE to remain closed on Jan 15; here's why
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij net worth: Who is richer among the two TV stars? A look at individual earnings of the ex-couple
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij net worth: Who is richer among the two TV stars? A loo
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, captains Morocco football team, was previosuly married to actress...
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Moroccan football player
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 12 to 18): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine among this year’s top winners
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Owen Cooper, Seth Rogen, and Timothée Chalamet shine
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay on Red Carpet, see viral pics
Golden Globes Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fairytale white wedding pics
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fa
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement