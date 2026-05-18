NTRNeel: Ahead of teaser release, Prashant Neel teases 'ploting storms, destruction' from Jr NTR-starrer, shares glimpses of edit, fans react

Ahead of Jr NTR's birthday, director Prashanth Neel is making sure to deliver the best birthday gift to the actor's fans. The filmmaker is busy with the edit of the teaser, and has teased about the same.

Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel's first collab, working title NTRNeel, is among the most highly anticipated projects of recent times. The film will bring together two forces of Indian cinema. On one side is Man of the Masses, Tarak. On the other hand is Prashanth Neel, who's coming back after Prabhas' Salaar. He is considered among the finest filmmakers of the nation. Their collaboration has sparked tremendous excitement, with many expecting the film to deliver cinema on a grand scale and potentially reach global heights.

Makers tease a big update on the teaser

Amid the anticipation, the makers announced that the film’s first glimpse would arrive at midnight on May 19, ahead of NTR’s birthday on May 20. The excitement surrounding the project has only intensified with every update. Ahead of the grand teaser release, the makers have further fueled curiosity by sharing a picture from the editing room on social media, teasing fans and adding even more excitement around the much-awaited reveal. Sharing the picture, the makers wrote, “UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Now don’t look for the hints in the image… wait for the adrenaline being built behind it." #NTRNeel @ravibasrur"

Why is NTRNeel special for the masses?

Ever since the project was announced, excitement around NTRNeel has continued to grow, with every development creating waves among fans. Bringing together two massive forces, the film has quickly emerged as one of the most eagerly anticipated projects, leaving audiences curious to witness the scale and impact this grand collaboration will deliver on the big screen. Prashanth Neel has an impressive track record, the KGF franchise, and Salaar Part One Ceasefire. Jr NTR, on the other side is yet waiting for a major hit after RRR. His last films, War 2 and Devara, have been box office disappointments. NTRNeel can be the next big saviour for the actor. Directed by Prashanth Neel, NTRNeel will star NTR in the lead. The film is made under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.