FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
‘If you don’t agree...’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath warns Muslims against offering namaz on roads, suggest alternatives

UP CM Yogi Adityanath warns Muslims against offering namaz on roads

Sonakshi Sinha highlights ‘reverse nepotism’, reveals father Shatrughan Sinha made her prove herself in Bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha highlights ‘reverse nepotism’, reveals father Shatrughan Sinha

NTRNeel: Ahead of teaser release, Prashant Neel teases 'ploting storms, destruction' from Jr NTR-starrer, shares glimpses of edit, fans react

NTRNeel: Ahead of teaser release, Prashant Neel teases 'ploting storms'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

NTRNeel: Ahead of teaser release, Prashant Neel teases 'ploting storms, destruction' from Jr NTR-starrer, shares glimpses of edit, fans react

Ahead of Jr NTR's birthday, director Prashanth Neel is making sure to deliver the best birthday gift to the actor's fans. The filmmaker is busy with the edit of the teaser, and has teased about the same.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 18, 2026, 05:02 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

NTRNeel: Ahead of teaser release, Prashant Neel teases 'ploting storms, destruction' from Jr NTR-starrer, shares glimpses of edit, fans react
Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR (Image source: Twitter)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel's first collab, working title NTRNeel, is among the most highly anticipated projects of recent times. The film will bring together two forces of Indian cinema. On one side is Man of the Masses, Tarak. On the other hand is Prashanth Neel, who's coming back after Prabhas' Salaar. He is considered among the finest filmmakers of the nation. Their collaboration has sparked tremendous excitement, with many expecting the film to deliver cinema on a grand scale and potentially reach global heights. 

Makers tease a big update on the teaser

Amid the anticipation, the makers announced that the film’s first glimpse would arrive at midnight on May 19, ahead of NTR’s birthday on May 20. The excitement surrounding the project has only intensified with every update. Ahead of the grand teaser release, the makers have further fueled curiosity by sharing a picture from the editing room on social media, teasing fans and adding even more excitement around the much-awaited reveal. Sharing the picture, the makers wrote, “UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Now don’t look for the hints in the image… wait for the adrenaline being built behind it." #NTRNeel @ravibasrur"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by #NTRNeel (@ntrneelfilm)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by #NTRNeel (@ntrneelfilm)

Why is NTRNeel special for the masses?

Ever since the project was announced, excitement around NTRNeel has continued to grow, with every development creating waves among fans. Bringing together two massive forces, the film has quickly emerged as one of the most eagerly anticipated projects, leaving audiences curious to witness the scale and impact this grand collaboration will deliver on the big screen. Prashanth Neel has an impressive track record, the KGF franchise, and Salaar Part One Ceasefire. Jr NTR, on the other side is yet waiting for a major hit after RRR. His last films, War 2 and Devara, have been box office disappointments. NTRNeel can be the next big saviour for the actor. Directed by Prashanth Neel, NTRNeel will star NTR in the lead. The film is made under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
‘If you don’t agree...’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath warns Muslims against offering namaz on roads, suggest alternatives
UP CM Yogi Adityanath warns Muslims against offering namaz on roads
Sonakshi Sinha highlights ‘reverse nepotism’, reveals father Shatrughan Sinha made her prove herself in Bollywood
Sonakshi Sinha highlights ‘reverse nepotism’, reveals father Shatrughan Sinha
NEET-UG paper leak case: Who is Shivraj Motegaonkar? Maharashtra coaching institute founder arrested by CBI
Who is Shivraj Motegaonkar? Latur teacher held by CBI in NEET case
Madrasas not to get financial assistance in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government scraps religion-based schemes
Bengal BJP govt ends Madrasa funding, scraps religion-based schemes
NTRNeel: Ahead of teaser release, Prashant Neel teases 'ploting storms, destruction' from Jr NTR-starrer, shares glimpses of edit, fans react
NTRNeel: Ahead of teaser release, Prashant Neel teases 'ploting storms'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement