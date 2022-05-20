NTR31: KGF director Prashanth Neel opens up on his 'dream project' with Jr NTR

NTR 31-Prashanth Neel

KGF Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel has announced his new directorial with RRR star Jr NTR, tentatively titled #NTR31, on the actor's birthday. The poster of his new film was released online with much fanfare, and it instantly clicked among the audience.

Now, Prashanth shared his view on his next project and said that the basic premise of the film was there with him for 20 years, but he couldn't make the film back then. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted Neel's thoughts about #NTR31 that says, "This is an idea that originated in my head 20 years ago, but the magnitude and scale of the movie held me back. Finally the stage is set today to make my dream project with my dream hero.”

Dir @prashanth_neel about #NTR31 :



"This is an idea that originated in my head 20 years ago, but the magnitude and scale of the movie held me back. Finally the stage is set today to make my dream project with my dream hero.” — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 20, 2022

After delivering a blockbuster hit film with RRR, Jr NTR is gearing up for his next, NTR 30 with Mirchi director Siva Koratala and NTR 31 with KGF director Prashanth Neel. On Friday, on the occasion of his 39th birthday, much to the excitement of the actor's fans, the makers of NTR 31 unveiled the first look of Jr NTR from the highly-anticipated film.

In the first look of NTR 31, the dynamic actor is seen sporting an intense look. The makers dropped the poster with the caption, "The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood! His soil His reign...But definitely not his blood. #NTR31 @tarak9999 @prashanth_neel @MythriOfficial."

Elated fans couldn't control their excitement and took to the comments section of the post to express how much they liked the poster and what they are expecting from the Prashant Neel directorial starring Jr NTR. Some on Twitter even declared that the film would certainly be a blockbuster. Earlier, on the eve of his 39th birthday, Jr NTR gave a special surprise to his fans by announcing his new project with director Koratala Siva.