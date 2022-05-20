NTR 31 first look: Jr NTR's intense avatar in Prashanth Neel directorial leaves fans in awe

Jr NTR's first look from Prashanth Neel's NTR 31/Official Poster

After delivering a blockbuster hit film with RRR, Jr NTR is gearing up for his next, NTR 30 with Mirchi director Siva Koratala and NTR 31 with KGF director Prashanth Neel.

On Friday, on the occasion of his 39th birthday, much to the excitement of the actor's fans, the makers of NTR 31 unveiled the first look of Jr NTR from the highly-anticipated film.

In the first look of NTR 31, the dynamic actor is seen sporting an intense look. The makers dropped the poster with the caption, "The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood! His soil His reign...But definitely not his blood. #NTR31 @tarak9999 @prashanth_neel @MythriOfficial."

Check out the poster below:

Elated fans couldn't control their excitement and took to the comments section of the post to express how much they liked the poster and what they are expecting from the Prashant Neel directorial starring Jr NTR. Some on Twitter even declared that the film would certainly be a blockbuster.

Earlier, on the eve of his 39th birthday, Jr NTR gave a special surprise to his fans by announcing his new project with director Koratala Siva.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Jr NTR unveiled the announcement teaser of the film, which is written and directed by Koratala Siva.

The video clip begins with Jr NTR delivering a powerful dialogue."Sometimes the valour doesn't understand that it should not go out of its depths. And at times the fear should know that the time has come to stop it. I am coming," he said in the teaser.

Presented by Nandamuri Kalyanram, produced by Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K under the banners Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts respectively, the yet-to-be-titled film will hit the floors soon.