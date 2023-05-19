NTR 30 is officially titled Devara; first look poster of Jr NTR has fans convinced it will be 'massive'

A still of Jr NTR from Devara

Ahead of Jr NTR's 40th birthday, the actor's upcoming film, which was earlier titled NTR 30 got its official title- Devara. The makers and the actor announced the title of the film with an intriguing first-look poster. Devara means God, and Jr NTR looks raw, intense and tough in the poster.

Here's the poster

Devara is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film is slated to release Pan Indian on 5th April 2024. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Devara also marks Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in the Telugu industry.

The film is produced by Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Kosaraju Hari Krishna. Anirudh Ravichander will handle the music, R Rathnavelu will be the cinematographer, Subu Cyril will lead the art department, and Sreekar Prasad will serve as the editor. Devara will release in cinemas on April 5, 2024.