Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

NT Rama Rao's daughter Kanthamaneni Uma Maheswari passes away

Suspecting this to be a case of suicide, police shifted the body to a local govt hospital for postmortem.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 05:53 PM IST

NT Rama Rao's daughter Kanthamaneni Uma Maheswari passes away
Kanthamaneni Uma Maheswari

Kanthamaneni Uma Maheswari, daughter of TDP founder and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, was found hanging at her residence in Hyderbad today. 

Suspecting this to be a case of suicide, police shifted the body to a local govt hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered under Section 174 CrPC (Police to enquire and report on suicide) and further probe is on.

According to IANS,he p tassing away of Uma Maheswari plunged the Nandamuri family into gloom. She was the youngest of four sisters. Former Union Minister and BJP leader Daggubati Purandeswari and TDP President and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu`s wife Nara Bhuwaneswari are her well-known sisters.

Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and other family members rushed to Maheswari’s residence.

Uma Maheswari’s brother popular Tollywood actor and TDP legislator N. Balakrishna and other family members who live abroad have been informed, family sources said.

NTR, as N.T. Rama Rao was popularly known, was one of the tallest Telugu leaders. The actor-turned-politician had floated the TDP in 1982 on the slogan of Telugu self-respect and created a record of sorts by leading the party to power within nine months, ending the single party rule of the Congress in then undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He died 1996 at the age of 72, a few months after he was thrown out of power following a revolt led by his son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu.

NTR had 12 children - eight sons and four daughters. Uma Maheswari was the youngest of the four daughters. Many family members had come together recently at the wedding of Uma Maheswari’s daughter.

NTR`s three sons including actor and former minister N. Harikrishna have already passed away.

Further details are awaited. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
West Bengal to get 7 new districts, total tally reaches 30 | Check list
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.