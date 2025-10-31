FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
November 2025 OTT releases: The Family Man 3, Delhi Crime 3, Stranger Things 5; latest movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

Latest OTT Releases in November 2025: Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Season 3 and Shefali Shah's Delhi Crime Season 3 are the most-awaited OTT releases in the next month.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 01:36 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

November OTT Releases: The month of November will see two of the most loved Indian streaming shows returning for their third seasons - Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man and Shefali Shah-starrer Netflix's Delhi Crime. The other top streaming releases next month are Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1, Maharani Season 4, and Jolly LLB 3.

1. Delhi Crime Season 3 - Streaming on Netflix from November 13

Featuring Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, and Rajesh Tailang among others, Delhi Crime is the International Emmy-award winning police procedural crime drama series. The third season sees Huma Qureshi joining the cast as the new antagonist.

2. The Family Man Season 3 - Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 21

Created by Raj & DK, the spy action thriller The Family Man has Manoj Tiwari as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an Indian intelligence officer. Jaideep Ahlawat will be seen as the leading antagonist in the much-awaited third season.

3. Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 - Streaming on Netflix from November 26

The American sci-fi horror series Stranger Things, created by the Duffer Brothers, returns for one last time in its fifth and final season. The first part will be released on November 26 with the second part and the finale episode slated to premiere on December 25 and January 1, 2026.

4. Maharani Season 4 - Streaming on SonyLIV from November 7

Headlined by Huma Qureshi as Bihar's Chief Minister Rani Bharti, the political drama series Maharani has Vipin Sharma and Shweta Basu Prasad joining the fourth season as her new opponents. Subhash Kapoor continues as the creator of the show.

5. Jolly LLB 3 - Streaming on Netflix from November 14

Jolly LLB 3 has Arshad Warsi's Jagdish 'Jolly' Tyagi from Jolly LLB and Akshay Kumar's Jagdishwar 'Jolly' Mishra from Jolly LLB 2 pitted against each other. The legal comedy drama released in theatres on September 19 and failed to recreate the magic of the previous two films.

