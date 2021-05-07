Noted music composer Padma Shri Vanraj Bhatia dies at 93; Smriti Irani, Hansal Mehta and others mourn loss

Veteran music composer, Vanraj Bhatia, who scored the music for Shyam Benegal classics like 'Ankur' and 'Bhumika' and TV series 'Yatra' and 'Bharat Ek Khoj' (Discovery of India), passed away on Friday at his residence in South Mumbai. He was 93 and ailing for sometime.

The 94-year-old virtuoso, who was bed-ridden, was reportedly living alone at his apartment at the Rungta Housing Colony on Napean Sea Road with a domestic help.

After graduating from the Elphinstone College in Mumbai, the Padma Shri awardee trained in western classical music in London and Paris. Later on, he created the soundtracks for Aparna Sen's 36 Chowringhee Lane and Kundan Shah's Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. His last work was an opera titled Agni Varsha which was performed in New York.

Reacting to the news, filmmaker Hansal Mehta retweeted a post, writing, "RIP Maestro."

Actor-politician Smriti Irani expressed shock at the news, extended condolences and paid her respect to the musician in a tweet. She wrote, "Shocked to learn about the passing away of Vanraj Bhatia. Wagle ki Duniya , Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, he leaves behind countless memories in his scores. My condolences to his loved ones & fans. ॐ शान्ति."

Shocked to learn about the passing away of Vanraj Bhatia. Wagle ki Duniya , Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, he leaves behind countless memories in his scores. My condolences to his loved ones & fans. ॐ शान्ति May 7, 2021

Farhan Akhtar also mourned the music composer's loss. "RIP #VanrajBhatia .. apart from the many other brilliant musical works he created, I vividly remember the theme of ‘Tamas’ that started with a shriek so filled with anguish, it could send a chill up anyone’s spine and break anyone’s heart," he wrote.

RIP #VanrajBhatia .. apart from the many other brilliant musical works he created, I vividly remember the theme of ‘Tamas’ that started with a shriek so filled with anguish, it could send a chill up anyone’s spine and break anyone’s heart. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 7, 2021

Bhatia had won several awards including the National Award for Best Music for Govind Nihalani's TV series Tamas and also the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. He received India's fourth-highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri in 2012.