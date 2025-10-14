Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Noted Kannada actor and comedian Raju Talikote dies of heart attack at 62

2 terrorists gunned down by Army during infiltration bid in Jammu Kashmir's Kupwara, search ops on

'I hang my head in shame': Javed Akhtar expresses major disappointment, lashes out at 'respect' given to Taliban minister in India

KBC controversy: 10-year-old Ishit Bhatt’s attitude sparks parenting debate online; Amitabh Bachchan's response wins hearts

Nepalese student Bipin Joshi, sole 'Hindu' hostage in Hamas custody, confirmed dead

Good news for Apple users: After iPhone 17 series, company to launch new iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, Vision Pro on....; here's what to expect

After Arattai, Mappls, THIS new app is becoming game changer, name is...; know its feature, how it works and more

Amid Coldrif deaths, WHO issues advisory for 3 cough syrups in India; check their names

Meet actor who was banned by media for 15 years, had Rs 90 crore debt, went on to build to Rs 1630 crore empire, can you guess him?

Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship crashes into Indian Ocean after successful launch, watch viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Noted Kannada actor and comedian Raju Talikote dies of heart attack at 62

Noted Kannada actor and comedian Raju Talikote dies of heart attack at 62

2 terrorists gunned down by Army during infiltration bid in Jammu Kashmir's Kupwara

2 terrorists gunned down by Army during infiltration bid in J-K's Kupwara

'I hang my head in shame': Javed Akhtar expresses major disappointment, lashes out at 'respect' given to Taliban minister in India

'I hang my head in shame': Javed Akhtar on 'repsect' given to Taliban minister

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Noted Kannada actor and comedian Raju Talikote dies of heart attack at 62

Raju Talikote's last rites will be held today at his native Chikka Sindagi in Sindagi taluk, Vijayapura district. Known for his comic roles in north Karnataka’s theatre and films, Talikote starred in productions such as Kaliyugada Kuduka.

Latest News

PTI

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 11:36 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Noted Kannada actor and comedian Raju Talikote dies of heart attack at 62
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Noted theatre artist and comedian Raju Talikote died of a heart attack at a private hospital in Manipal, Udupi district, on Monday, sources close to his family said. He was 62. Talikote, who was in Udupi for a film shoot, suffered a heart attack on Sunday night and was admitted to the hospital, where he passed away the following evening.

His last rites will be held today at his native Chikka Sindagi in Sindagi taluk, Vijayapura district. Known for his comic roles in north Karnataka’s theatre and films, Talikote starred in productions such as Kaliyugada Kuduka.

Expressing grief, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said in a post on X, “The passing away of Raju Talikote, who had acted in several Kannada films and gained popularity, is a loss to the Kannada film industry."

READ | 'I hang my head in shame': Javed Akhtar expresses major disappointment, lashes out at 'respect' given to Taliban minister in India

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
MTV shuts down iconic music channels after 44 years: Full list of channels closing, reasons revealed
MTV shuts down iconic music channels after 44 years: Reasons revealed
China expands military operations along India border, deploys GJ-11 Stealth Drones at..., satellite images show...
China expands military operations along India border, deploys GJ-11 Stealth Dron
Ex-diplomat's BIG statement on Pak-Afghan border clashes: 'Pakistan played...'
Ex-diplomat's BIG statement on Pak-Afghan border clashes: 'Pakistan played...'
Jimmy Shergill's father, Satyajit Singh Shergill, passes away at 90, Antim Ardas will be held on...
Jimmy Shergill's father, Satyajit Singh Shergill, passes away at 90
A homecoming like never before: Parents of 23-year-old hostage, freed by Hamas, cry uncontrollably as they hug him, WATCH
A homecoming like never before: Parents of 23-year-old hostage, freed by Hamas..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE