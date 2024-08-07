Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Noble laureate Muhammad Yunus appointed as head of interim govt in Bangladesh amid turmoil

This actor was told he'd never walk, was hospitalised for 3 years, had 23 surgeries, now is a top action star, charges..

Not Vikram, Karthi, but these stars were Mani Ratnam's initial choices for Ponniyin Selvan, they got replaced after..

HEARTBREAKING! Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics due to...

HEARTBREAKING! Vinesh Phogat may miss Paris Olympic medal, faces disqualification due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Noble laureate Muhammad Yunus appointed as head of interim govt in Bangladesh amid turmoil

Noble laureate Muhammad Yunus appointed as head of interim govt in Bangladesh amid turmoil

This actor was told he'd never walk, was hospitalised for 3 years, had 23 surgeries, now is a top action star, charges..

This actor was told he'd never walk, was hospitalised for 3 years, had 23 surgeries, now is a top action star, charges..

Not Vikram, Karthi, but these stars were Mani Ratnam's initial choices for Ponniyin Selvan, they got replaced after..

Not Vikram, Karthi, but these stars were Mani Ratnam's initial choices for Ponniyin Selvan, they got replaced after..

Indian actors in Rs 1000-crore club

Indian actors in Rs 1000-crore club

7 benefits of adding 1 spoon pumpkin seed to your breakfast daily

7 benefits of adding 1 spoon pumpkin seed to your breakfast daily

8 jaw-dropping images of galaxies shared by NASA

8 jaw-dropping images of galaxies shared by NASA

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

The 'haunted, cursed' bungalow that 'ruined' 3 Bollywood superstars, all lost stardom, went bankrupt after living there

The 'haunted, cursed' bungalow that 'ruined' 3 Bollywood superstars, all lost stardom, went bankrupt after living there

Remember Smith Sheth? Jr Salman Khan from Baghban, child actor from Swades who started working at 4, became CA, now...

Remember Smith Sheth? Jr Salman Khan from Baghban, child actor from Swades who started working at 4, became CA, now...

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

Wayanad Landslide: Forces Continue To Look For Survivors As Rescue Ops Enters Day Eight | Kerala

Wayanad Landslide: Forces Continue To Look For Survivors As Rescue Ops Enters Day Eight | Kerala

This actor was told he'd never walk, was hospitalised for 3 years, had 23 surgeries, now is a top action star, charges..

This actor was told he'd never walk, was hospitalised for 3 years, had 23 surgeries, now is a top action star, charges..

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

Charles Cyphers, Halloween star, passes away at 85 after illness

Charles Cyphers, Halloween star, passes away at 85 after illness

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Not Vikram, Karthi, but these stars were Mani Ratnam's initial choices for Ponniyin Selvan, they got replaced after..

Mani Ratnam initially planned his dream project, Ponniyin Selvan, with different stars, and they even did a photoshoot for the same, but they later got replaced.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 12:13 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Not Vikram, Karthi, but these stars were Mani Ratnam's initial choices for Ponniyin Selvan, they got replaced after..
Mani Ratnam-Ponniyin Selvan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Director Mani Ratnam's last directorial, Ponniyin Selvan series has been a dream project of the director. The Nayagan director wanted to depict the Chola Dynasty for many years. However, it was in 2022 when Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai, and Jayaram Ravi came together and made it happen with Ponniyin Selvan Part One, followed by Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 (2023). 

    As per the media reports, Mani was keen to start the project in 2010, and with a different cast. As Pinkvilla reported, Mani initially thought of making the PS series with Mahesh Babu and Vijay in the key roles. Reportedly, the actors even signed the film, but, back then, there were limited VFX and graphics, and due to financial constraints, the film was shelved.

    During a previous interview with Vikatan magazine, Mahesh Babu confirmed that he and Vijay had even done a photoshoot for the film in Chennai, however, 7 days prior to the principal filming, the film got shelved.

    About Ponniyin Selvan 

    Helmed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan is a Tamil language historical fiction novel by Indian author Kalki Krishnamurthy. The film stars an ensemble cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Jayaram, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, R. Parthiban, Rahman, Lal, and Vikram Prabhu and turned out to be fifth-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time and the nineteenth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. 

    On the work front, Mani Ratnam is working on his next directorial Thug Life with Kamal Haasan. Thug Life will mark the reunion of Mani and Kamal after 32 years. Their last collaboration was the iconic gangster drama Nayakan, which was remade in Hindi as Dayavan. 

    Kamal Haasan was last seen in the action drama Indian 2. Though it was an anticipated release, the film earned negative reviews from critics and audiences and became a box office disaster. Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in The Greatest of All Time, and Mahesh Babu is busy shooting SS Rajamouli's next directorial.

    Read: Remember Smith Sheth? Jr Salman Khan from Baghban, child actor from Swades who started working at 4, became CA, now...

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, who will form next government in Bangladesh?

    PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, who will form next government in Bangladesh?

    Meet Taruna Verma, wife of Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakirti, know her education qualification, she is now...

    Meet Taruna Verma, wife of Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakirti, know her education qualification, she is now...

    Paris Olympics 2024: Social media celebrates as Vinesh Phogat becomes 1st Indian woman wrestler to enter into finals

    Paris Olympics 2024: Social media celebrates as Vinesh Phogat becomes 1st Indian woman wrestler to enter into finals

    Sheikh Hasina resigns: Bangladesh PM who survived massacre, saw father, brothers being murdered, flees country

    Sheikh Hasina resigns: Bangladesh PM who survived massacre, saw father, brothers being murdered, flees country

    NPS vs EPF: Which Investment Plan Suits Your Retirement Goals?

    NPS vs EPF: Which Investment Plan Suits Your Retirement Goals?

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

    India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

    The 'haunted, cursed' bungalow that 'ruined' 3 Bollywood superstars, all lost stardom, went bankrupt after living there

    The 'haunted, cursed' bungalow that 'ruined' 3 Bollywood superstars, all lost stardom, went bankrupt after living there

    Remember Smith Sheth? Jr Salman Khan from Baghban, child actor from Swades who started working at 4, became CA, now...

    Remember Smith Sheth? Jr Salman Khan from Baghban, child actor from Swades who started working at 4, became CA, now...

    Apple iPhone 15 at just...; check how to grab this offer

    Apple iPhone 15 at just...; check how to grab this offer

    This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

    This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement