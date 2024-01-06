Not Vijay Deverakonda, but this actor was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice for Arjun Reddy

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Vijay Deverakonda was not his first choice for his debut film Arjun Reddy.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga made his directorial debut with the blockbuster Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda in 2017 and remade it into Hindi in 2019 as Kabir Singh. Despite the film facing flak for its misogynistic tone, Vijay's performance in the film garnered appreciation from the audience. However, now, the filmmaker has revealed that Vijay was not his first choice.

In a recent interview with India Today, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that Vijay Deverakonda was not his first choice and he wanted to star National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun in the film. The filmmaker said that he narrated a story to Allu in 2011, but the film never took off. Post that, he wanted to approach him for Arjun Reddy, but he never got the opportunity.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga said, "I couldn’t get to him and meet him again. The script went to multiple producers and actors after that. Finally, I decided to produce it myself. A friend introduced me to Vijay, and we started shooting a couple of weeks later. So yes, I wanted Allu Arjun in my debut film."

Last year, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that he wants to work with Allu Arjun and said in an interview, "I have been waiting to work with him, and now I am excited we will be working together soon. See, the important thing is mutual interest in working together because having an understanding and having an interest in working with each other should be more. It happens when the time is right."

After Arjun Reddy, Sandeep Reddy Vanga made Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani which was also a blockbuster. Now, the filmmaker has again created a stir at the box office with his recent release, Animal. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri along with others in key roles. The film collected Rs 897 crore worldwide and turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films of 2023. Meanwhile, the filmmaker now has Prabhas-starrer Spirit and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal Park in the pipeline.