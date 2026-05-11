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Not Trisha Krishnan, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Hegde, Kiara Advani; this Indian actress to perform at FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony

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Not Trisha Krishnan, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Hegde, Kiara Advani; this Indian actress to perform at FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony

Nora Fatehi will perform and sing at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Canada on June 12. She was previouly part of the official soundtrack of the 2022 FIFA World Cup through the song Light The Sky, and later performed the track live at the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony in Qatar.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 11, 2026, 09:20 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Not Trisha Krishnan, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Hegde, Kiara Advani; this Indian actress to perform at FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony
Nora Fatehi to perform at FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony
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Nora Fatehi is set to perform and sing at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony, which will take place on June 12, 2026 at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada, marking another major milestone in her international journey. She will join an exciting global lineup featuring Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Buble, Sanjoy, Vegedream, and William Prince. Meanwhile, the USA opening ceremony lineup includes global music icons Anitta, Future, Katy Perry, Lisa, Rema, and Tyla, making FIFA World Cup 2026 a spectacular blend of international music, culture, and entertainment.

Nora Fatehi is honoured to be part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Fatehi shared the announcement poster and wrote she is honoured to be a part of the FIFA World Cup once again. She was previouly part of the official soundtrack of the 2022 FIFA World Cup through the song Light The Sky, where she also sang Hindi lyrics. She later performed the track live at the FIFA World Cup 2022 closing ceremony in Qatar. "Its OFFICIAL! I am honoured to announce once AGAIN that I will be part of the first largest FIFA World cup in history! WE DEFINITELY LOCKED IN LETS GO", Nora wrote on Instagram. 

How is the 2026 FIFA World Cup the largest FIFA World Cup?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to become the biggest FIFA World Cup ever, with the tournament expanding from 32 to 48 teams and the total number of matches increasing from 64 to 104. For the first time in history, the World Cup will be jointly hosted by three countries - the United States, Canada, and Mexico - across 16 host cities, making it the largest football event ever in terms of scale, teams, venues, and global fan participation.

More about FIFA World Cup

The FIFA World Cup is the world's most prestigious football tournament, organised by FIFA every four years. National teams from across the globe compete for the coveted World Cup trophy, with billions of fans watching the tournament worldwide. First held in 1930, the FIFA World Cup has produced some of football's most iconic moments and legends, including Pelé, Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo. Countries like Brazil, Germany, and Argentina are among the tournament’s most successful teams.

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