Not The Family Man, Delhi Crime, Mirzapur, Kota Factory, Panchayat; this OTT show has won Best Web Series Award at IFFI 2025

Prime Video's Bandish Bandits Season 2 has been awarded with the Best Web Series (OTT) honour at the 56th International Film Festival of India.

Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, celebrated a significant milestone by winning the Best Web Series (OTT) Award for Bandish Bandits Season Two at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa recently. The series was nominated alongside Prime Video's Hindi Original series Paatal Lok Season Two and Tamil Original series Suzhal: The Vortex Season Two, giving the OTT platform three nominations. The fourth and the final nomination in this category was received by Netflix's Black Warrant.

Created by Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari, who has also directed the series, Bandish Bandits is a Leo Media Collective Private Limited production and is written by Tiwari alongside Atmika Didwania and Karan Singh Tyagi. Bandish Bandits Season Two brought back the world of music, passion, rivalry, and love, following Radhe and Tamanna as they navigate personal ambition, legacy, and the pressure of the India Band Championship.

With themes of individuality, empowerment, and the coexistence of classical and contemporary music, the season deepens character arcs through emotional conflict, artistic evolution, and self-discovery. Set against the serene backdrop of Kasauli and vibrant cities across India, the musical drama features a versatile ensemble cast including Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry in the lead, along with Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Saurabh Nayyar in pivotal roles.

This is Prime Video's second time winning the recognition since the awards were instituted in 2023; the streaming service won the Best Web Series (OTT) award in 2023 for Panchayat Season Two. In 2024, the Marathi web series Lampan streaming on SonyLIV was named the Best Web Series.

The award was presented by Shri. Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India and Dr. L. Murugan, Hon’ble Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India.

The winning title was selected by a distinguished jury, chaired by acclaimed Filmmaker and Producer Bharatbala Ganapathy, with jury members including Producer Shri. R Mahendran, Director and Producer Shri. Munjal Shroff, Actor Rajeshwari Sachdev and writer and director Shri. Sekhar Kumar Das.

