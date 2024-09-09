Twitter
Not Shreyas Talpade, Sharad Kelkar; this actor has dubbed for Thalapathy Vijay in Hindi for The Greatest of All Time

Vaibhav Raj Gupta, who famously plays Anand Mishra in the TVF series Gullak, has dubbed for Thalapathy Vijay in the Hindi version of The Greatest of All Time, or simply GOAT.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 05:40 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Not Shreyas Talpade, Sharad Kelkar; this actor has dubbed for Thalapathy Vijay in Hindi for The Greatest of All Time
Thalapathy Vijay in The Greatest of All Time
The dubbed versions of south Indian films also make a big splash in the Hindi market and thus, the makers ensure that the dubbing matches with the emotions of the characters as in the original. Shreyas Talpade dubbed for Allu Arjun in Pushpa and Sharad Kelkar dubbed for Prabhas in the two Baahubali films. These three Telugu movies turned out to be super successful in their dubbed versions too.

Now, the latest big south Indian movie is the sci-fi action thriller The Greatest of All Time, also known as GOAT. Thalapathy Vijay stars in a double role in the Venkat Prabhu directorial, that also stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu. The film released in cinemas on September 5.

Vaibhav Raj Gupta, who famously plays Anand Mishra in the TVF series Gullak, has dubbed for Thalapathy Vijay in the Hindi version of GOAT. Sharing photos from the dubbing sessions on his Instagram, Vaibhav wrote, GOAT: The Greatest of All Time @actorvijay. What a beautiful smooth actor you are and I don’t have words to explain what I have seen in the studio while they were playing your scenes from the film and you were flowing like water, and my job was to dub your voice in Hindi and when I saw what you have done to the character my jaw dropped and I was like damn." 

"I felt lucky and at the same time I was shit scared..But we managed beautifully. I have learned a lot from this performance as an actor. I will always remember Jeewan. And when I came back from Chennai I was completely empty because you have given everything and I had to give everything. My Acting Cup was empty and I was full, full of gratitude, full of experiences, and full of so many things", he continued while thanking the people who helped him and requesting audiences to watch GOAT in Hindi.

The Greatest of All Time has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 within its extended weekend. The Thalapathy Vijay-starrer has earned Rs 137 crore net in India and has grossed Rs 282 crore worldwide in its first four days, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

