Not Shraddha Kapoor but this actress to perform the item song in Pushpa 2 The Rule opposite Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun is all set to entertain the fans with his upcoming movie Pushpa 2 The Rule. The film has already created a huge buzz among the audience and amid this, a photo of the much-awaited item number from the movie has surfaced on the internet which has proved that Shraddha Kapoor is definitely not doing an item song.

There were reports that after the success of Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor is demanding a hefty amount to feature in an item song opposite Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 The Rule. She reportedly asked Rs 5 crore to perform the song which is more than even Samantha Ruth Prabhu charged for her performance in Pushpa The Rise. However, the recently leaked photo squashed all these rumours.

The photo which is going viral on Twitter features Allu Arjun and South cinema’s star Sreeleela. In the photo, Sreeleela can be seen wearing a black dhoti-styled haram along with a golden and black blouse. Allu Arjun on the other hand can be seen wearing a pink shirt and matching pants. Sreeleela’s glamourous avatar in the leaked photo reminded fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Netizens can’t get enough of Sreeleela’s glamourous looks. One of the comments read, “She is a great dancer and sizzling too.” Another wrote, “Her belly piercing is sexy.” Some also expressed their disappointment with Shraddha Kapoor not doing the item song. One of the users wrote, “I was expecting Shraddha. Sad!” Another user wrote, “Shraddha would have been a bomb! What a mess.”

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster, Pushpa The Rise. The film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in key roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 6. The film is set to clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. The fans are eagerly awaiting the trailer of the film.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.