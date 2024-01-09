Not Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this star has most blockbusters post pandemic, grossed Rs 3100 crore

India's most successful actor since pandemic has earned Rs 3100 crore at the box office, beating the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, and Thalapathy Vijay.

It has been a mixed bag for Indian cinema since the pandemic hit. The first two years – 2020 and 2021 – were bad with theatres shut and films failing. Then there was a revivel, first led by Telugu and Kannada films, and followed by Bollywood and Kollywood. The biggest stars of the country have delivered several blockbusters in the last four years but none of them compare to the box office domination of one man, who has outgrossed every other star.

India’s most successful actor post pandemic

Sanjay Dutt may not have starred in a film as lead since 2020 but he has played supporting and antagonistic roles in a few blockbusters in that period. In 2020 and 2021, all three of the actor’s releases were direct to OTT but the following year – in 2022 – he first tasted success post pandemic. Sanjay was the villain in the blockbuster Kannada film KGF Chapter 2, which grossed Rs 1200 crore worldwide. His other two theatrical releases of the year – Samrat Prithviraj and Shamshera – were flops but still managed a combined gross of Rs 154 crore.

In 2023, Sanjay was part of two blockbusters. He again played the villain in Vijay’s Leo, which grossed Rs 607 crore. The actor also had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which earned Rs 1150 crore worldwide. Together, all his releases since 2020 have earned over Rs 3000 crore at the box office, the highest for any Indian actor.

How Sanjay Dutt beat Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Rajinikanth, and Vijay

Shah Rukh Khan has clearly been the most successful lead actor in this period. All his three releases have come in 2023 and have a combined gross of over Rs 2600 crore, which is still less than Sanjay’s mark. Ranbir Kapoor has also tasted success with his four releases – Shamshera, Brahmastra, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Animal – grossing Rs 1600 crore worldwide. Prabhas has also earned over Rs 1300 crore with three films (Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, and Salaar). Thalapathy Vijay has also had four releases – Master, Bigil, Varisu, and Leo – grossing Rs 1400 crore. Rajinikanth, who has had only two films releasing since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, has a combined worldwide gross of Rs 800 crore in the period.