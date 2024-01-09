Headlines

Not Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this star has most blockbusters post pandemic, grossed Rs 3100 crore

Who is Suchana Seth, CEO of AI start-up, Harvard fellow, arrested for alleged murder of 4-year-old son at Goa hotel?

Viral video: Mohammed Shami's mother gazes lovingly as star bowler receives Arjuna Award from President Murmu, watch

Ratan Tata once fought a dangerous gangster, won to pave the way for Rs 2500000 crore…

India's highest paid choreographer earns Rs 50 lakh per song, is richer than many heroes; it's not Vaibhavi, Remo, Geeta

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

New Hyundai Creta 2024 design revealed ahead of January 16 launch

Not Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this star has most blockbusters post pandemic, grossed Rs 3100 crore

This actress had blockbuster debut with Salman, career never took off, vanished from Bollywood, left India, now she...

Easy ways to boost testosterone in Men

7 things you need to know before you visit Lakshadweep

Surprising health benefits of cayenne pepper 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Two Men Illegally Enter Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse, Fake ID Cards found

India-Maldives Diplomatic Row: 3 Ministers Suspended After Objectionable Comments Against PM Modi

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

Not Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this star has most blockbusters post pandemic, grossed Rs 3100 crore

India's highest paid choreographer earns Rs 50 lakh per song, is richer than many heroes; it's not Vaibhavi, Remo, Geeta

This actress had blockbuster debut with Salman, career never took off, vanished from Bollywood, left India, now she...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Not Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this star has most blockbusters post pandemic, grossed Rs 3100 crore

India's most successful actor since pandemic has earned Rs 3100 crore at the box office, beating the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, and Thalapathy Vijay.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 02:00 PM IST

article-main
Sanjay Dutt has been India's most successful actor post pandemic
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It has been a mixed bag for Indian cinema since the pandemic hit. The first two years – 2020 and 2021 – were bad with theatres shut and films failing. Then there was a revivel, first led by Telugu and Kannada films, and followed by Bollywood and Kollywood. The biggest stars of the country have delivered several blockbusters in the last four years but none of them compare to the box office domination of one man, who has outgrossed every other star.

India’s most successful actor post pandemic

Sanjay Dutt may not have starred in a film as lead since 2020 but he has played supporting and antagonistic roles in a few blockbusters in that period. In 2020 and 2021, all three of the actor’s releases were direct to OTT but the following year – in 2022 – he first tasted success post pandemic. Sanjay was the villain in the blockbuster Kannada film KGF Chapter 2, which grossed Rs 1200 crore worldwide. His other two theatrical releases of the year – Samrat Prithviraj and Shamshera – were flops but still managed a combined gross of Rs 154 crore.

In 2023, Sanjay was part of two blockbusters. He again played the villain in Vijay’s Leo, which grossed Rs 607 crore. The actor also had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which earned Rs 1150 crore worldwide. Together, all his releases since 2020 have earned over Rs 3000 crore at the box office, the highest for any Indian actor.

How Sanjay Dutt beat Shah Rukh, Ranbir, Rajinikanth, and Vijay

Shah Rukh Khan has clearly been the most successful lead actor in this period. All his three releases have come in 2023 and have a combined gross of over Rs 2600 crore, which is still less than Sanjay’s mark. Ranbir Kapoor has also tasted success with his four releases – Shamshera, Brahmastra, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Animal – grossing Rs 1600 crore worldwide. Prabhas has also earned over Rs 1300 crore with three films (Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, and Salaar). Thalapathy Vijay has also had four releases – Master, Bigil, Varisu, and Leo – grossing Rs 1400 crore. Rajinikanth, who has had only two films releasing since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, has a combined worldwide gross of Rs 800 crore in the period.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: Delhi sees coldest day of month today, minimum temperature dropped to...

Lok Sabha election: Congress sets up election committees for 8 states, including Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh

Meet Satyam Pandey, who got high-paying job offer, not from IIM, NIT, IIIT, his whopping salary is...

Watch: Hardik Pandya sweats out in gym ahead of IPL 2024, video breaks internet

Viral video: Man's remarkable Sitar rendition of 'Jamal Kudu' impresses internet, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE