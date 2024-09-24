Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman with Rs 39322 crore net worth, who once led Rs 59262 crore company, she is India's richest...

'Thunder Thighs': Meet Bollywood actress who said no to Phool Aur Kaante and Prem Qaidi, became superstar after...

MAMI film festival to kickstart with over 110 films in 50 languages, it’ll begin in Mumbai on…

Sustainable Solutions: How SUSBIO ECOTREAT Is Transforming Sewage Treatment In India

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun; this superstar is India's most popular actor

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman with Rs 39322 crore net worth, who once led Rs 59262 crore company, she is India's richest...

Meet woman with Rs 39322 crore net worth, who once led Rs 59262 crore company, she is India's richest...

'Thunder Thighs': Meet Bollywood actress who said no to Phool Aur Kaante and Prem Qaidi, became superstar after...

'Thunder Thighs': Meet Bollywood actress who said no to Phool Aur Kaante and Prem Qaidi, became superstar after...

MAMI film festival to kickstart with over 110 films in 50 languages, it’ll begin in Mumbai on…

MAMI film festival to kickstart with over 110 films in 50 languages, it’ll begin in Mumbai on…

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 5 star players likely to be released

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 5 star players likely to be released

10 mesmerising images of black hole by NASA

10 mesmerising images of black hole by NASA

10 must-watch inspirational films based on true stories

10 must-watch inspirational films based on true stories

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

Karnataka: मौसी को बचाने के दौरान युवती की हुई मौत, Social Media ने बताया 'ऐंजल'

Karnataka: मौसी को बचाने के दौरान युवती की हुई मौत, Social Media ने बताया 'ऐंजल'

दुनिया क��ी वो कंपनी जहां बिल्लियां करती हैं नौकरी, कंपनी की बॉस भी है Cat

दुनिया की वो कंपनी जहां बिल्लियां करती हैं नौकरी, कंपनी की बॉस भी है Cat

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Shah Rukh promising to take care of son to Kumar Gaurav's vow to only marry her: Vijayta Pandit's bold statements

From Shah Rukh promising to take care of son to Kumar Gaurav's vow to only marry her: Vijayta Pandit's bold statements

Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film was made in Rs 100 crore, couldn't recover 10% of budget; it's not Himmatwala, Maidaan

Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film was made in Rs 100 crore, couldn't recover 10% of budget; it's not Himmatwala, Maidaan

7 easy ways to reduce your microplastic intake at home

7 easy ways to reduce your microplastic intake at home

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

'Thunder Thighs': Meet Bollywood actress who said no to Phool Aur Kaante and Prem Qaidi, became superstar after...

'Thunder Thighs': Meet Bollywood actress who said no to Phool Aur Kaante and Prem Qaidi, became superstar after...

MAMI film festival to kickstart with over 110 films in 50 languages, it’ll begin in Mumbai on…

MAMI film festival to kickstart with over 110 films in 50 languages, it’ll begin in Mumbai on…

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun; this superstar is India's most popular actor

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun; this superstar is India's most popular actor

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun; this superstar is India's most popular actor

Thalapathy Vijay has beaten Prbahas, Shah Rukh Khan, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Ajith Kumar, Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Akshay Kumar to emerge as the most popular Indian actor.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 05:15 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun; this superstar is India's most popular actor
Thalapathy Vijay is India's most popular actor
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With the crossover of talent across Indian film industries, the popularity of film stars has increased exponentially. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan and from Rajinikanth to Prabhas, these superstars have huge fan following around the globe. Recently, a media consulting firm Ormax India released a list of the most popular male film stars in India for the month of August 2024 and surprisingly, the list wasn't topped by the names above.

The most popular male star in India is Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, known simply as Vijay and fondly called as Thalapathy Vijay. The actor's most recent release is The Greatest of All Time, which is still breaking records at the box office. Released on September 5, the science fiction action thriller has earned Rs 240 crore net in India and grossed Rs 440 crore worldwide till now. Vijay recently announced his final film with the working title of Thalapathy 69, after which he will retire from acting and concentrate on politics with his party named Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, that he launched earlier this year.

The second most popular actor in the list is Prabhas, who headlined Kalki 2898 AD this year. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the science fiction dystopian action drama film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in the key roles, and is still the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 with the worldwide collection of over Rs 1000 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan occupies the third spot. The Bollywood superstar will be sharing screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan in his next film, an action thriller King. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film will feature Abhishek Bachchan as the villain and will tentatively release on Eid 2026. Jr NTR, whose next release Devara Part 1 releases this Friday, is the fourth most popular Indian actor. The action drama, directed by Koratala Siva, also features Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles. Mahesh Babu, who will be seen next in SS Rajamouli's untitled globe-trotting adventure film, takes the fifth spot in the list.

Ajith Kumar, Allu Arjun, Akshay Kumar, Ram Charan, and Salman Khan have occupied the sixth to tenth spots in the Ormax Media list of most popular male film stars in August 2024. This list is prepared through primary research among the audiences through a questionnaire.

READ | Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film was made in Rs 100 crore, couldn't recover 10% of budget; it's not Himmatwala, Maidaan

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Working on Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was ‘worst experience ever’? Viraj Ghelani says ‘disheartening to…’

Working on Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was ‘worst experience ever’? Viraj Ghelani says ‘disheartening to…’

Indian men's team clinch gold in 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024

Indian men's team clinch gold in 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024

Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani confesses that she wanted to date this powerful man

Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani confesses that she wanted to date this powerful man

Digant Sharma appointed as Director–Sponsorship and CSR for first Shree Ram Leela in Ayodhya Dhaam

Digant Sharma appointed as Director–Sponsorship and CSR for first Shree Ram Leela in Ayodhya Dhaam

Apple huge gift for iPhone users, cuts prices of iPhone 14 and iPhone 15, now starts from Rs…

Apple huge gift for iPhone users, cuts prices of iPhone 14 and iPhone 15, now starts from Rs…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Shah Rukh promising to take care of son to Kumar Gaurav's vow to only marry her: Vijayta Pandit's bold statements

From Shah Rukh promising to take care of son to Kumar Gaurav's vow to only marry her: Vijayta Pandit's bold statements

Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film was made in Rs 100 crore, couldn't recover 10% of budget; it's not Himmatwala, Maidaan

Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film was made in Rs 100 crore, couldn't recover 10% of budget; it's not Himmatwala, Maidaan

7 easy ways to reduce your microplastic intake at home

7 easy ways to reduce your microplastic intake at home

10 stunning pics that prove Neha Sharma's Instagram game is on point

10 stunning pics that prove Neha Sharma's Instagram game is on point

Meet actor who used to steal coins from temple, ran away from home, failed in Bollywood, later became superstar in...

Meet actor who used to steal coins from temple, ran away from home, failed in Bollywood, later became superstar in...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement