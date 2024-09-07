Twitter
Entertainment

Entertainment

Not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this actor's film has broken record for fastest advance ticket sales in US

Also starring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1 has set the record for fastest Indian film to sell over 15,000 tickets in America.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 04:44 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this actor's film has broken record for fastest advance ticket sales in US
Jr NTR in Devara
Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, and Thalapathy Vijay have millions of fans around the world. Their films do great box office numbers not just in India, but around the world too, especially in America. However, this time one actor has surpassed them and broken their record for fastest advance ticket sales in the United States.

He is none other than Jr NTR with his upcoming film Devara: Part 1. The much-awaited film, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles, has not only set a new record by becoming the fastest Indian film to sell over 15,000 tickets in the US but has now surpassed $500,000 in premiere pre-sales, outpacing films like Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara has outperformed Kalki 2898 AD, which garnered $134,479 in 20 days before its release, and Salaar, which earned $356,612. With its impressive pre-sales count, the Jr NTR-starrer is leading the pack and creating immense buzz among fans.

The film's soundtrack and background score has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who had delivered chartbuster songs in last year's three blockbusters namely Jawan, Jailer, and Leo. Devara's first three songs titled Fear Song, Chuttamalle, and Daavudi are being loved by the listeners and are already topping streaming charts.

Also starring Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, and Shruti Marathe in the supporting roles, Devara: Part 1 will be released in its original Telugu language and the dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages on September 27. Initially, it was slated to hit theatres on April 5 this year but was postponed due to extensive VFX work.

The trailer of Devara: Part 1 will be released on September 10. The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The pan-India actioner is highly awaited as it's Jr NTR's next release after the Oscar-winning film RRR. 

READ | Meet actor, who was dubbed 'next Shah Rukh Khan', ruined his career after a heartbreak; vowed never to marry, then...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
