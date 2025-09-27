Not Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Suhana, Karan Johar REVEALS ‘only person who can force Aryan Khan to do anything’ is…

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Head-to-head record in tournament finals – Who has the upper hand?
73-year-old Harjit Kaur's SHOCKING ordeal on US deportation: 'Spent 60-70 hours in detention without..., given ice to...'
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman vs Jasprit Bumrah – Key battles to watch out for
ED files chargesheet against Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in Rs 150 crore bitcoin scam
Journalist grills Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif AGAIN over claims of India operating Imran Khan's X, says 'Imran in his prison cell or...', WATCH
Inside Google’s 27th Birthday Bash: Bengaluru employee shares rare behind-the-scenes moments
India SLAMS Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif's speech at UN: 'Islamabad is welcome to...'
Are you an Otrovert? Internet can't stop talking about this word due to..., THIS man coined it in...
IND vs PAK: Will Team India continue to avoid handshake with Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final?
Does Sonam Wangchuk have connection with Pakistan? Leh Police make BIG statement amid probe, claims foreign funding
ENTERTAINMENT
Aryan Khan’s Netflix debut The Ba**ds of Bollywood* is trending for its surprise cameos and his bold creative choices.
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is making waves with his directorial debut series The Ba**ds of Bollywood*. Known for keeping a low profile, Aryan’s work has quickly caught attention, not only for its ensemble cast but also for his surprising creative choices.
In an interview with Game Changers of India, filmmaker Karan Johar opened up about Aryan’s personality, describing him as fiercely independent. “The only person who can force Aryan Khan to do anything is Aryan Khan. He is a very, very, very self-assured person. He knows his mind, he knows his heart. He will do what he wants to do,” said Johar.
Meanwhile, Aryan Khan’s debut has also drawn attention for its star-studded cameos. Actress Anya Singh revealed that Aryan spontaneously added a scene with Aamir Khan and SS Rajamouli while filming at Mehboob Studio. The two legends were on set for another project, and Aryan quickly improvised a sequence around their brief availability. “By the time we came back in costume, he had already figured it out and we shot it. It wasn’t pre-planned,” shared Anya.
The Ba**ds of Bollywood* features Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor, along with cameos from Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and SS Rajamouli.