Not Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Suhana, Karan Johar REVEALS ‘only person who can force Aryan Khan to do anything’ is…

Aryan Khan’s Netflix debut The Ba**ds of Bollywood* is trending for its surprise cameos and his bold creative choices.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 01:52 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Suhana, Karan Johar REVEALS ‘only person who can force Aryan Khan to do anything’ is…
Image credit: Instagram
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is making waves with his directorial debut series The Ba**ds of Bollywood*. Known for keeping a low profile, Aryan’s work has quickly caught attention, not only for its ensemble cast but also for his surprising creative choices.

In an interview with Game Changers of India, filmmaker Karan Johar opened up about Aryan’s personality, describing him as fiercely independent. “The only person who can force Aryan Khan to do anything is Aryan Khan. He is a very, very, very self-assured person. He knows his mind, he knows his heart. He will do what he wants to do,” said Johar.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan’s debut has also drawn attention for its star-studded cameos. Actress Anya Singh revealed that Aryan spontaneously added a scene with Aamir Khan and SS Rajamouli while filming at Mehboob Studio. The two legends were on set for another project, and Aryan quickly improvised a sequence around their brief availability. “By the time we came back in costume, he had already figured it out and we shot it. It wasn’t pre-planned,” shared Anya.

The Ba**ds of Bollywood* features Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor, along with cameos from Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and SS Rajamouli.

