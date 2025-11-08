Not Shah Rukh Khan, but Salman Khan offered to play Aishwarya Rai's brother in Josh? Ratan Jain makes interesting revelation, says 'before...'

Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan featured as brother-sister in Mansoor Khan's romantic musical film, Josh. Though the film was a moderate hit, it made controversy primarily related to its casting process and the unconventional decision to cast leading romantic stars as siblings. Most recently, producer Ratan Jain revealed that Salman, who is the ex-boyfriend of Aishwarya, was once offered the role of her brother Max in the film.

Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan featured as brother-sister in Mansoor Khan's romantic musical film, Josh. Though the film was a moderate hit, it made controversy primarily related to its casting process and the unconventional decision to cast leading romantic stars as siblings. Most recently, producer Ratan Jain revealed that Salman, who is the ex-boyfriend of Aishwarya, was once offered the role of her brother Max in the film.



Did Salman Khan offer Aishwarya Rai's brother a role in Josh?

In the latest interview, Ratan revealed that initially, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were supposed to be in the 2000 film. But in the end, Shah Rukh and Chandrachur Singh played the roles. Recounting the casting process, Jain said, “We had decided that Aamir would do the role that was done by Chandrachur, and Shah Rukh would do Max. Mansoor had shared with me that Aamir wants to play Max. I said, ‘Absolutely not, only Shah Rukh will do that, or I won’t do the film," he told TV9. Notably, Aamir and Mansoor are cousins, and Aamir made his film debut in Mansoor’s ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’.

Following this, makers arranged a joint narration, and on the day, the director, producer, Shah Rukh, and Aamir all arrived at the venue. “Before the narration, Mansoor said Aamir wants to play Max. Shah Rukh put on his shoes and left. He said, ‘I am not doing the film then’,” he recalled. However, both stars became unavailable, and the film was put on hold. Later, the role was offered to Salman Khan, who was interested in it.

“Salman agreed. We approached Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, and Chandrachur Singh, but the director wanted Chandrachur,” Ratan said. However, Salman signed Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, so Ratan again approached, and SRK came on board. “I went back to Shah Rukh. I told him this has happened, and Salman doesn’t sound like he wants to do it,” he said. Shah Rukh asked for some time to think, and Ratan told him, “Ab karni padegi, meri izzat ka swal hai (Now you will have to do it, it’s about my honour now).” The next day, Shah Rukh called and confirmed, “I am doing it,” he added.



About Josh



Directed by Mansoor Khan, the film follows the rivalry between two street gangs, the Eagles, led by Max (Shah Rukh Khan), and the Bichhoos, led by Prakash (Sharad Kapoor). The film received mixed reviews upon its release but was a commercial success at the box office.