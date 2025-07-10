Not Sanjay Dutt, Bobby Deol, Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Sood; this Bollywood actor to play villain in Nani-starrer The Paradise

The Paradise is the second consecutive collaboration of Srikanth and Nani after their critically acclaimed and commercially successful Dasara in 2023. Raghav Juyal will play villain in the much-awaited film slated to release on March 26, 2026.

The makers of director Srikanth Odela and Nani's eagerly awaited action thriller The Paradise on Thursday welcomed actor-dancer Raghav Juyal on board the unit of the film on the occasion of his birthday. While the makers have not disclosed what role Raghav Juyal will play in the film, sources claim that the actor will play the role of the antagonist in the film.

Taking to its X timeline, the production house SLV Cinemas, wrote, "Team #TheParadise wishes the talented @TheRaghav_Juyal a very Happy Birthday. Welcoming him in a role that will be unique and will take everyone by surprise. #THEPARADISE in CINEMAS March 26, 2026. Natural Star @NameisNani in an @odela_srikanth cinema. An @anirudhofficial musical."

Sharing why he decided to cast Raghav in the film, Srikanth said in a statement, "We initially imagined a lean guy with a thick mustache for this ruthless role. But after watching Kill and witnessing Raghav’s menacing performance, we were convinced he was the perfect fit. He brought a raw intensity that completely won us over. We’re truly excited about what he brings to this character."

The Paradise, which is being made as a pan-India entertainer, is to be released in eight languages namely Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish, on March 26, 2026. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music and the background score for the film. The National Award winner Naveen Nooli is the editor.

Considered to be Nani's most ambitious project till date, the much-awisted film is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas. The shooting is currently underway at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. A huge action sequence, which is said to be the highlight of the film, is being shot in a specially constructed massive set.

The Paradise is the second consecutive collaboration of Srikanth and Nani after their critically acclaimed and commercially successful Dasara in 2023. Marking the directorial debut of Odela, the period action drama starred Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady and grossed Rs 120 crore worldwide.

