Not Samay Raina, Bhuvam Bam, Kusha Kapila; this influencer is first and only Indian to feature on TIME 100 Creators list

Prajakta Koli states, "Being recognised as the first Indian creator on TIME's inaugural TIME100 Creators List is both humbling and incredibly meaningful." She is joined by global luminaries such as Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast, Khabane Lame, Kai Cenat, Mel Robbins in the list.

Prajakta Koli, a prominent actor, content creator, author and activist, has achieved a significant milestone by being named among the 100 most influential digital voices in the inaugural 2025 TIME100 Creators List. This prestigious acknowledgment positions Koli as the first and only India-born creator to be featured on this esteemed list, solidifying her status as a globally impactful digital storyteller with a over a decade-plus backing. She is joined by global luminaries such as Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast, Khabane Lame, Kai Cenat, Mel Robbins to name a few in the prestigious list.

With over 7 million YouTube subscribers and 8 million Instagram followers, Koli, known by her online moniker Mostly Sane, demonstrates the profound impact of digital platforms in amplifying authentic voices. This recognition coincides with a pivotal point in Koli's career, marked by her debut bestselling novel Too Good To Be True, and continued success in Netflix's web series Mismatched with season 4 in the offing.

Prajakta Koli states, "Being recognised as the first Indian creator on TIME's inaugural TIME100 Creators List is both humbling and incredibly meaningful. This recognition represents not just my journey, but the power of authentic storytelling and the responsibility that comes with having a platform. I've always believed that creators have the opportunity to drive meaningful conversations and inspire positive change. To be acknowledged alongside such influential voices from around the world reinforces my commitment to using my voice for causes I believe in, whether it's climate action, education or simply making people smile through my content."

Her global impact extends beyond entertainment, with her partnership with prestigious organisations like International Olympic Committee, UN, Gates Foundation, World Economic Forum, COP Summit, her journey from aspiring radio jockey to being a part of the acclaimed Creators For Change YouTube Originals docuseries featuring Michelle Obama, which won a Daytime Emmy Award, highlights her entertainment prowess and unwavering dedication to leveraging her platform for meaningful societal influence, as also seen in her efforts to challenge beauty standards and advocate for climate action as UNDP India's First Youth Climate Champion.

As the first Indian creator with a YouTube Originals show Pretty Fit, a Forbes India 30 Under 30 alumnus, and a recent addition to GQ India's Most Influential Young Indians list 2025, Koli's inclusion on the TIME100 Creators list validates the growing influence of Indian digital creators globally. This achievement underscores her unique position at the intersection of entertainment, activism, and global leadership, making her a catalyst for positive change and marking a watershed moment for Indian digital creators.

READ | This superstar went into depression after his last film flopped, attempted suicide twice, was found dead at 39 due to...