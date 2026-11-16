Not Salman, Shah Rukh or Aamir; this actor comes to Sharad Kapoor's rescue after Josh actor asks film industry for work

After Sharad Kapoor asked the film industry for work and financial help, Sonu Sood met him in Bandra, Mumbai and arranged medical supplies for him.

Sonu Sood met actor Sharad Kapoor in Bandra, Mumbai, on Monday. The meeting came after Sharad's emotional video asking the film industry for work and financial help went viral.

Video of meeting goes viral

Social media users have taken to sharing videos of Sonu and Sharad meeting and conversing. Sonu was seen meeting Sharad in Bandra. The Free Press Journal had previously stated that following his public appeal, Sonu would meet with Sharad to talk about a potential project. According to sources, Sonu had also arranged for Sharad to receive medical supplies. Social media users have praised the meeting and referred to Sonu as a real-life hero for supporting a fellow actor during a trying time.

Why did Sharad ask for help?

A video of Sharad becoming upset when his four pet dogs were transferred to an animal welfare facility because of his health went viral a few days ago. His fans were concerned because he appeared weak in the video. On Saturday, Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust released a second video in which Sharad discussed experiencing depression. He asked the film industry to hire him and provide him with financial support in that video. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) then asked filmmakers to help Sharad and give him the credit he merits.

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Who is Sharad Kapoor?

Sharad made his Bollywood debut with Mera Pyara Bharat. He rose to fame with Dastak (1996), which marked Sushmita Sen's Bollywood debut.He was later seen in many popular films like Tamanna, Josh, Khauff, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, LOC Kargil, Lakshya, and others. However, for the past many years, he has not been seen in any movie.

In 2024, an FIR was filed against the actor after sexual harassment allegations by a 32-year-old woman. Sharad had denied the allegations.For now, fans are hoping that Sonu's support will help Sharad get back on his feet, both in terms of health and work.