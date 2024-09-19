Twitter
Before Rishab Shetty decided to headline Kantara himself, he had offered the film to the late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 06:11 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Not Rishab Shetty, this superstar was first choice for blockbuster Kantara; he left film because...
Rishab Shetty in Kantara
From SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan's RRR to Prashanth Neel and Yash's KGF Chapter 2, several south Indian films ruled the global box office in 2022. A small-budget Kannada film, made in just Rs 16 crore, was also released two years back and it took the entire nation by surprise. It ended up becoming a blockbuser success and grossed Rs 408 crore worldwide. The movie being talked about is Kantara, headlined and helmed by Rishab Shetty.

Before Rishab Shetty decided to play the leading role himself, he had offered the film to superstar Puneeth Rajkumar. After the film's phenomenal success, the actor-director revealed the same and told Zoom, "Soon after I narrated the story to Puneeth sir, he got very excited about the project. He wanted to explore different stories. But, his other projects continued to keep him away from Kantara. One day, he called me and asked me to go ahead with the film without him. He told me that if I waited for him, I may not be able to do the film that year." Puneeth, who was affectionately called Appu, couldn't even see the film being released as he passed away in 2021 due to a heart attack at the age of 46.

When the 70th National Awards were announced earlier this year, Rishab Shetty won the National Award for Best Actor for his brilliant performance and Kantara was named the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. After winning the honour, Shetty said, "With utmost respect, I dedicate this award to our Kannada audience, the Daiva Nartakas and Appu sir", as he dedicated the award to Kannada audience, Puneeth Rajkumar, and Daiva Nartakas. Daiva Nartakas perform Bhoota Kola, the divine and spiritual act from coastal Karnataka, that Kantara introduced to the world.

In February 2023, Rishab Shetty announced the film's prequel titled Kantara: Chapter 1. Being made on a massive budget of Rs 125 crore, the prequel is currently being shot. The prdouction house Hombale Films is planning to release the film in theaters worldwide in multiple languages in the summer of 2025.

