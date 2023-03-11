Search icon
Not Ram Charan or Jr NTR, but this American actor-dancer will dance to RRR song Naatu Naatu at Oscars 2023

Lauren Gottlieb will be seen performing on Ram Charan and Jr NTR's song Naatu Naatu from RRR at Oscars 2023 stage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 02:50 PM IST

Credit: File Photo

American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb is going to perform on the Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu on the Academy stage on March 12. Lauren shared the news on her Instagram account.

Posing at the backdrop of Hollywood icon, Lauren wrote in the caption, "SPECIAL NEWS!!! I'm performing on Naatu Naatu at the OSCARS!!!!!! I'm beyond excited to represent India on the most prestigious stage in the world. Wish me luck!!!"

Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani congratulated Lauren saying, "Whoa @laurengottlieb ! That's big!" Actor Karan Tacker wrote, "Woah!!! That's massive ! All the best!" Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform the song on the Oscar stage. The cross-cultural hit is nominated in the original song category alongside "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman," and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, all of which are part of the scheduled performances for the 95th annual ceremony, Variety reported. Before entering the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage.

In January, Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globes in the Best Original Song category. Five days later, RRR bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for best foreign language film.

Since then, RRR and Naatu Naatu are riding high on the global chart. The song was also released in Hindi as Naacho Naacho, in Tamil as Naattu Koothu, in Kannada as Halli Naatu and in Malayalam as Karinthol. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra. The hook steps, performed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, went viral on social media and their energetic synchronisation made the song a treat to watch

