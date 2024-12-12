IMDb has announced ten most popular Indian films of 2024. Maharaja, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, and Laapataa Ladies have been mentioned in this list.

IMDb, the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, has announced the 10 Indian movies that were the most popular with IMDb customers worldwide in 2024. The list takes into account all the movies released in India between January 1 and November 25, 2024, that have an average IMDb user rating of 5 or higher.

The ten movies ranked in the IMDb India list of 'Ten Most Popular Indian Movies of 2024' were consistently the most popular with IMDb customers, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. The film that has topped the list is Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD.

Nag Ashwin, director of Kalki 2898 AD, the No. 1 ranking movie of 2024, reacted to this achievement and said, "It’s truly amazing to see Kalki 2898 AD being celebrated as IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Movie of 2024. This recognition is a testament to the love and support of our incredible audience, who embraced the film with open hearts. We poured our souls into the film and it’s so humbling to see it resonate with all ages across the world. A big thank you to IMDb and the fans who made this journey so memorable. Your encouragement inspires us to keep pushing the boundaries of storytelling."

The next nine movies in the list (as per their rank) are Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank, Maharaja, Shaitaan, Fighter, Manjummel Boys, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kill, Singham Again, and Laapataa Ladies. The list has seven Hindi titles, followed by one each in Telugu (Kalki 2898-AD), Tamil (Maharaja), and Malayalam (Manjummel Boys).

