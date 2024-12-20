Headlined by Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap, Maharaja is now the biggest south Indian hit in China.

Though Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 and Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD are the two highest-grossing Indian movies of 2024, a Tamil crime drama released this year is winning over the hearts of the audiences in China. Made in just 20 crore, this movie has overtaken SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become the highest-grossing south Indian film in China.

The film being talked about is Maharaja, that stars Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap in the leading roles. The suspense-filled crime drama, directed by Nithilan Saminathan, had received rave reviews from audiences and critics when it released in India in June 2024. On November 29, the film was released in China and since then, it has set the box office on fire in the foreign nation.

As per the box office tracking portal Sacnilk, Maharaja has grossed Rs 85.75 crore and become the 10th biggest Indian hit in China. Baahubali 2 had grossed Rs 80.50 crore and was the highest-grossing south Indian movie in China before Maharaja's release. The top nine Indian films in China are Bollywood hits with Dangal at the top with Rs 1300 crore gross collections.

Talking about its worldwide collections, the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer has earned Rs 194 crore gross at the global box office and is now the fourth highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2024 behind Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time, Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran, and Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan.

Apart from Sethupathi and Kashyap, Maharaja also features Mamta Mohandas, Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami Gopikumar, Divyabharathi, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Sachana Namidass, Manikandan and Bharathiraja in pivotal roles. The film is streaming in the original Tamil language and dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages on Netflix.