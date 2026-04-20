Not Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals; Netflix partners with these two IPL teams as Entertainment Partner

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan feature in the first video from Netflix's Chill Like A Champion campaign as the OTT giant has teamed up with Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad as Official Entertainment Partner.

When Rohit Sharma dropped a cryptic Netflix contract on his Instagram story, fans instantly went into detective mode over what the Hitman was up to next. And the secret is finally out. With Netflix stepping in as the official Entertainment Partner for Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League, Rohit Sharma leads the first film from the Chill Like A Champion campaign, giving fans a sneak peek into his relatable off-field downtime.

After the stadium lights dim, Rohit Sharma has a very different game plan: a comfortable couch, a quiet evening, and something good to watch on Netflix. Known for his effortless calm at the crease, Rohit brings the same energy to the film. Only this time, the pitch is his cosy living room.

In a playful moment that sees his friend and fellow cricketer Shikhar Dhawan trying to pull him away from his couch, Rohit defends his downtime like a perfectly timed cover drive. Once he settles into binge mode, it is clear he is not giving up his wicket easily, not even for a teammate. Between laughs and friendly banter, the film captures Rohit in his off-duty element: relaxed, witty, and firmly in control of his chill.

"Shikhar and I go back a long way. Some of my favourite memories on a cricket pitch have been with him at the other end. So when we got to do this shoot for Netflix together, it just felt like a natural fit — it was less like a shoot and more like two old friends just being themselves. That’s honestly what made it so enjoyable. He was doing everything to drag me out of that room, and I was having none of it, which, if you know me at all, is pretty accurate", said Rohit Sharma.

Sharing his excitement and love for entertainment, Shikhar Dhawan said, "The Indian T20 League is a gripping entertainer. But when the matches hit pause, I for one want something that keeps the fun going. Netflix is the natural go-to, because it has something for every mood of mine. This campaign has been a joy ride and I’ve had a lot of fun creating it with Netflix. Doing it with the Hitman himself was the cherry on top."

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