‘Not propaganda!’ Shatrughan Sinha raves about Dhurandhar, hits back at critics and trolls

ENTERTAINMENT
Shatrughan Sinha praised Dhurandhar as a masterpiece, rejecting claims of propaganda. He lauded the storytelling, action and direction by Aditya Dhar, with support from stars like Allu Arjun and Rohit Shetty.
Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha recently praised the hit Bollywood film Dhurandhar, calling it an absolute masterpiece. Some people on social media had criticised the movie, calling it a 'propaganda film,' but Shatrughan strongly disagreed. He showed his appreciation for the film through its storytelling, performances and the direction by Aditya Dhar.
Shatrughan explained that the film does not serve as propaganda, yet it shows exceptional filmmaking skills. The actor-director honoured the dedication of the entire production team because their work created an entertaining movie featuring exciting action scenes, suspenseful moments, and unexpected plot developments. Fans on social media platforms showed their approval of his remarks because they believed the film delivered a superior viewing experience.
Dhurandhar is a spy thriller which features Ranveer Singh in the main character position. The movie depicts the story of secret missions, which include exciting fight scenes and suspenseful moments. The film has achieved box office success since its December 5 release and continues to perform well on streaming services. The film has received acclaim for its exceptional technical work, its cinematography and its compelling story.
The movie displays important performances from its supporting cast members, while its plot demonstrates the themes of bravery and dedication and overcoming obstacles. Viewers have responded positively to the film because it combines intense action scenes with deep emotional content, making it one of the most discussed movies of the year.
Shatrughan Sinha is not the only one praising the film. Allu Arjun and Rohit Shetty, together with other actors and filmmakers, have praised the film's direction and its acting performances. Dhurandhar keeps making audiences enthusiastic about his work because industry veterans provide positive feedback about his film. The fans are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to see the movie and experience its exciting storyline in theatres.