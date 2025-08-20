Not only Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham but these 5 Bollywood films also found success on television

Some Bollywood films didn’t shine at the box office but went on to win millions of hearts on television. From cult comedies to family dramas, these movies proved that a second chance on TV can make them timeless favourites.

Sooryavansham (1999)

Amitabh Bachchan’s double-role drama underperformed in theatres but became a TV sensation. Repeated telecasts, especially on Sony MAX, made it iconic. Its emotional family story, songs, and memorable dialogues turned it into a comfort watch for Indian households.

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan’s comedy classic struggled during release but gained cult status through TV reruns. The quirky characters, funny one-liners, and repeat value made it a must-watch on television, giving it the love it missed earlier.

Nayak: The Real Hero (2001)

Anil Kapoor’s 'one-day CM' tale couldn’t pull audiences to theatres but clicked big on TV. The massy dialogues, powerful villain, and wish-fulfilment storyline resonated with viewers, turning it into one of the most popular political dramas on TV.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001)

This romantic drama starring R. Madhavan and Dia Mirza flopped initially but slowly gained a cult following through television. Its soulful music and youthful love story made it a favourite among the younger generation, who discovered it on TV.

Jagga Jasoos (2017)

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s experimental musical failed at the box office but later found love on television. Its unique storytelling, colourful visuals, and family-friendly tone appealed to TV audiences, making it a film that grew in popularity post-release.