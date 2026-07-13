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Not Nick Jonas, but Malti Marie becomes 'helper' to mommy Priyanka Chopra with THIS gesture, little one wins netizens

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie helped remove her mom’s hairpins in a viral London video, replacing dad Nick Jonas as her ‘little helper’.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 13, 2026, 01:58 PM IST

Not Nick Jonas, but Malti Marie becomes 'helper' to mommy Priyanka Chopra with THIS gesture, little one wins netizens
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Recently, actress Priyanka Chopra has gone on a trip to  London and she shared on social media glimpses of her private and family life. She went with her husband, actor Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. 

Malti becomes mom’s helper in viral clip

Priyanka shared photos and videos from her London vacation on Instagram on Sunday.  Her Wimbledon 2026 moments were included and the last slides were devoted to her family. In one video, Priyanka asked her daughter to assist her in removing hairpins from her hairstyle while they were having story time with Malti. One by one, Malti meticulously extracted each clip. Fans noticed the moment because Nick often helps Priyanka untie her hair after events and red carpets.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the video, Malti gladly filled in as her mother's 'little helper' while he was abroad. In a different picture, Priyanka was taking a selfie while Malti sat on Nick's knee near a train window. Other photos show Malti feeding ducks at a lake and enjoying ice cream. In the last picture, she was enjoying the outdoors while perched on a tree stump.

Also read: Alliance: Rivva Kishan chooses Kushal Tandon over Dolly Javed, netizens call her 'biggest snake'

Internet reacts to the mother-daughter bond

The internet took a quick liking to the video and fans flooded love in the comment box with 'I’ve missed the photos of you, Nick, and Malti all together', 'Now we’ve got Malti joining the hair series', 'MALTI MARIE IS THE SWEETEST' and one commented, 'Omg, she is too sweet. She has the best mummy ever.' Another said, 'They’re so sweet at that age when they actually WANT to help you!'

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