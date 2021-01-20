Not NASA, but fans feel Ariana Grande and BTS discovered new planet

In 2020, NASA discovered a Neptune-like exoplanet and named it TOI-1338. As per the NASA website, the planet is described as "TOI-1338 b is a Neptune-like exoplanet that orbits an F-type star. Its mass is 33 Earths, it takes 95.2 days to complete one orbit of its star, and is 0.4607 AU from its star. Its discovery was announced in 2020." As a few photos emerged on the Internet, K-Pop fans suggested that it was boyband BTS who discovered the planet first.

The fans compared the bubblegum and green coloured new planet to the OST image of BTS song 'Heartbeat'. The song came out in the year 2019.

But this did not stop there, Ariana Grande fans cited that the singer found the planet first as the colour scheme featured in her music video 'God Is a Woman' which came out in 2018.

Also read Ariana Grande announces engagement with real estate agent Dalton Gomez

Check out a few reactions of the fans below:

Recently, during a live session with fans BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon revealed he likes listening to Ariana. He said, "So something refreshing like Ariana's with a good beat is preferable. He also listens to a lot of The Weeknd and Oasis recently."

About his fitness regime, RM went on to say, "He's also not just doing weights, he's changing up his exercise routine - running, box jumping etc."