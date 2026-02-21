Not Nana Patekar, Sachin Khedekar, but Prasad Prabhakar Oak creates history in Marathi cinema, becomes only actor to win highest number of awards for a single film

Prasad Oak made history by winning 15 awards for Dharamveer, earning recognition from the Global Book of Excellence, England and shining a global spotlight on Marathi cinema.

Renowned Marathi cinema stalwart Prasad Prabhakar Oak has achieved a historic global milestone by being officially recognised by the Global Book of Excellence, England, for winning the highest number of awards by an actor for a single Marathi film. The prestigious record was formally confirmed, documented, and enshrined on 14 January 2026.

Record-breaking performance in Dharamveer:

The honour celebrates Prasad Oak’s remarkable performance in the acclaimed Marathi film Dharamveer (released in 2022), for which he received an unprecedented 15 distinguished awards. His powerful and deeply impactful portrayal not only garnered unanimous critical acclaim but also set a new benchmark for artistic excellence in Indian regional cinema.

Through Dharamveer, Prasad Oak brought to life the legendary political leader Anand Dighe, a revered, larger-than-life figure known for his tireless service to the people. The film went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022, with its sequel further strengthening its legacy.

Gratitude and impact on Marathi cinema:

Speaking on the global achievement, Prasad Prabhakar Oak said, 'I’m speechless. It’s a proud moment. I’m thankful to my entire team, the writer, director, my family, my audience, and the jury members of all the awards bestowed upon me. I had never dreamt of a film offering me the opportunity to play a title role. Dharamveer was my 96th film, and portraying Anand Dighe, considered a godly figure by thousands, was a responsibility I carried with utmost sincerity.”

He further added, 'I never met him (Anand Dighe) personally, but through photographs and conversations with people close to him, I observed his walk, talk, and mannerisms closely and prepared detailed notes. The love the film received, the reviews praising my performance and the countless congratulatory calls were overwhelming. While I missed out on the National Award and felt a little sad, my biggest takeaway is knowing that I worked with honesty and dedication and God has been kind.'

Oak also expressed gratitude for being recognised by both the India Book of Records and the Global Book of Excellence, England, referring to them as 'equivalent to a National Award in stature.'The global recognition not only cements Prasad Prabhakar Oak’s place in cinematic history but also reflects a powerful international spotlight on Marathi cinema, underscoring its growing influence, artistic depth and global resonance.