Ahead of the wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya shared his idea of a family on the upcoming chat show, The Rana Daggubati Show.

Naga Chaitanya is planning to tie the knot with his fiance, actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The actor was earlier married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He got engaged to his girlfriend Sobhita years after breaking his four-year-long marriage with Samantha. Though he hasn’t yet revealed when his second marriage is scheduled, he opened up about his idea of family life ahead of it.

Naga will be gracing cousin, actor Rana Daggubati’s upcoming talk show, The Rana Daggubati Show which will begin streaming on Amazon Prime on November 23, 2024. The makers have recently dropped the trailer offering a glimpse into Rana’s conversation with Naga. During the chat, Rana asks, “What would you imagine your family to look like?" To which Naga replies, “Happily married, couple of kids." Rana further enquires if he plans for a family like his maternal uncle, actor Venkatesh Daggubati. He asks, “Couple of kids as in four or two like Venky uncle?” And Naga smiles and says, “Not like Venky uncle.” For the unversed, Naga and Venkatesh are related as a maternal uncle and nephew.

Naga and Sobhita are reportedly going to get married on December 4. However, the couple has not yet made their wedding date and venue official. The couple got engaged on August 8, and the news was shared by Naga’s father on X(formerly known as Twitter). “ “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love," he had written.

Meanwhile, Naga was last seen in the period-action thriller, Custody co-starring Arvind Swamy, Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, R. Sarathkumar and Sampath Raj. Up next, he will be seen in the action drama Thandel, alongside Sai Pallavi.