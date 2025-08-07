Not Leonardo DiCaprio, this actor was James Cameron's first choice for Titanic, he was rejected because of his accent

Matthew McConaughey was offered James Cameron's Titanic, before Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet were finalised to play Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater in the epic blockbuster flm.

Written and directed by James Cameron, the 1997 epic romantic disaster film Titanic is one of the highest-grossing films with the worldwide gross earnings of over $2.2 billion. Incorporating both historical and fictionalised aspects, it is based on accounts of the sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912. The film features Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater in memorable roles. But, DiCaprio wasn't the first choice for the movie.

Matthew McConaughey lost out on the role of Jack Dawson in Titanic because he wouldn't let go of his Southern accent, according to the upcoming memoir The Bigger Picture written by the late producer Jon Landau. McConaughey's accent did not resonate with James Cameron, who told the actor, "That's great, now let's try it a different way." But McConaughey felt otherwise, telling Cameron, "No. That was pretty good. Thanks," writes the producer. "Let's just say, that was it for McConaughey," Landau wrote.

In 2021, the Interstellar actor talked about how much he wanted the role and how confident he felt about his audition. Speaking on Rob Lowe's podcast Literally! with Rob Lowe, Matthew said, "I went and read with Kate Winslet, and it was not one of the auditions - they filmed it so it was like into screen test time. It was one of those ones where they, like, followed me...'That went great.' I mean, kind of, like. hugs. I really thought it was going to happen. It did not."

Leonardo DiCaprio and Matthew McConaughey shared the screen space in the epic crime comedy film The Wolf of Wall Street. Directed by the legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, the 2013 film was based on the life of the American former stockbroker, financial criminal, and businessman Jordan Belfort.

