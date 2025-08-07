Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

First Indian series to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival stars Pratik Gandhi, made by Hansal Mehta, based on...

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Step-by-step recipe to make sugar-free laddoos for diabetic patients

DNA TV Show: Rahul Gandhi alleges manipulation in voter list, EC rejects

After historic IPL win, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar overlooked for captaincy in THIS major tournament

Not Leonardo DiCaprio, this actor was James Cameron's first choice for Titanic, he was rejected because of his accent

'Hope we meet...': Chris Woakes reveals Rishabh Pant’s heartfelt message following intense Oval Test battle

Viral video: Man performs dangerous stunt on India’s longest bridge in Assam

How much Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, earns? Reliance boss' salary REVEALED, it is...

Punjab State Women's Commission wants Honey Singh, Karan Aujla to apologise for this reason: 'They have crossed...'

'Report at 9:30 am or...': Redditor slams Indian companies for ‘school-like’ mentality over strict reporting times

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
First Indian series to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival stars Pratik Gandhi, made by Hansal Mehta, based on...

First Indian series to premiere at TIFF is headlined by Pratik Gandhi

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Step-by-step recipe to make sugar-free laddoos for diabetic patients

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Step-by-step recipe to make sugar-free laddoos for diabetic

DNA TV Show: Rahul Gandhi alleges manipulation in voter list, EC rejects

DNA TV Show: Rahul Gandhi alleges manipulation in voter list, EC rejects

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits

Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery

In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by

What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Not Leonardo DiCaprio, this actor was James Cameron's first choice for Titanic, he was rejected because of his accent

Matthew McConaughey was offered James Cameron's Titanic, before Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet were finalised to play Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater in the epic blockbuster flm.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 10:53 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Not Leonardo DiCaprio, this actor was James Cameron's first choice for Titanic, he was rejected because of his accent
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic

TRENDING NOW

    Written and directed by James Cameron, the 1997 epic romantic disaster film Titanic is one of the highest-grossing films with the worldwide gross earnings of over $2.2 billion. Incorporating both historical and fictionalised aspects, it is based on accounts of the sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912. The film features Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater in memorable roles. But, DiCaprio wasn't the first choice for the movie.

    Matthew McConaughey lost out on the role of Jack Dawson in Titanic because he wouldn't let go of his Southern accent, according to the upcoming memoir The Bigger Picture written by the late producer Jon Landau. McConaughey's accent did not resonate with James Cameron, who told the actor, "That's great, now let's try it a different way." But McConaughey felt otherwise, telling Cameron, "No. That was pretty good. Thanks," writes the producer. "Let's just say, that was it for McConaughey," Landau wrote.

    In 2021, the Interstellar actor talked about how much he wanted the role and how confident he felt about his audition. Speaking on Rob Lowe's podcast Literally! with Rob Lowe, Matthew said, "I went and read with Kate Winslet, and it was not one of the auditions - they filmed it so it was like into screen test time. It was one of those ones where they, like, followed me...'That went great.' I mean, kind of, like. hugs. I really thought it was going to happen. It did not."

    Leonardo DiCaprio and Matthew McConaughey shared the screen space in the epic crime comedy film The Wolf of Wall Street. Directed by the legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, the 2013 film was based on the life of the American former stockbroker, financial criminal, and businessman Jordan Belfort.

    READ | Trade analyst Komal Nahta slams Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan for block bookings trend: 'Would you murder...'

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Arjun Rampal admitted 'enjoying' shooting intimate scene with Kareena Kapoor, his old statement goes viral, netizens react: 'Just so creepy'
    Arjun Rampal admitted 'enjoying' shooting intimate scene with Kareena Kapoor
    Trump issues new tariff threat, says, 'Will raise tariffs on India very substantially over...'
    Trump issues new tariff threat, says, 'Will raise tariffs on India...'
    Will 'Thala' play in IPL 2026? MS Dhoni makes big remark on future with CSK
    Will 'Thala' play in IPL 2026? MS Dhoni makes big remark on future with CSK
    Sidhu Moosewala’s mother breaks down after shots fired at late singer’s...: 'Wound on our soul'
    Sidhu Moosewala’s mother breaks down after shots fired at late singer’s...
    PM Modi's BIG statement after Donald Trump imposes additional tariffs, says, 'Ready to pay heavy price for...'
    Farmer interests top priority, says PM Modi amid Trump tariff barrage
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits
    Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits
    In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery
    In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v
    What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Soha Ali Khan swear by
    What is Dead Hang Challenge? Workout Samantha, Soha Ali Khan swear by
    Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
    Janmashtami 2025: 5 places in India said to hold Radha’s living essence
    This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...
    This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE