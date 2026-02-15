Not Jawan, Pushpa, Chhaava; but Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar creates history for being...

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, has set a new BookMyShow record by trending for 59 days, becoming the longest-trending Indian film, and earning over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide due to its story, action and audience support.

The action movie Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, has made history online. The film has set a new record on BookMyShow by maintaining its trending status for 59 days, which marks the longest period of any Indian film in the platform's history. The previous record of 58 days held by Chhaava has now been broken by this achievement. The people who searched for the movie, bought tickets and discussed it found their interest lasting beyond its initial release. The data demonstrates that audiences maintained their interest in the film throughout an extended period.

Outshining other films:

The BookMyShow database shows that Dhurandhar has become the most enduring Indian film since the platform's inception. The list includes Chhaava which has a 58-day run and Pushpa 2: The Rule, which has a 53-day run and Jawan as its remaining films. The list shows that movies which establish connections with their viewers demonstrate sustained popularity throughout multiple weeks instead of only during their initial weekend.

Why audiences loved it:

Dhurandhar reached theatres in December 2025 and gained popularity through its narrative elements, action sequences and Ranveer Singh's acting performance. The movie maintained its position on the trending charts because fans watched it continuously throughout the weeks after its release. The film achieved box office success by generating more than Rs 1,300 crore in worldwide revenue. The film became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films, which achieved particular success in the North American market.

A new standard for Indian films:

The long trend of Dhurandhar shows that a movie’s success is not just about the opening weekend. A film maintains its popularity throughout multiple weeks because of its strong narrative, excellent performances and positive audience reviews. The Indian film industry establishes a new record, which demonstrates how much audience support can impact its success.