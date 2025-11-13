FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Not Jasleen Royal, Prateek Kuhad, Anuv Jain, Armaan Malik, India's youngest boy band will open for Akon in Mumbai; its name is...

Positioned as India's answer to global phenomena like One Direction and BTS, India's youngest pop boy band OutStation has swiftly captured the imagination of young fans nationwide.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 13, 2025, 03:59 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

OutStation, India's pioneering globally positioned boy band, is set to captivate audiences as the opening act for the internationally renowned Senegalese-American artist Akon during the Mumbai stop of his three-city India tour on November 16 at NESCO, Goregaon. Under the mentorship of the critically acclaimed global hitmaker Savan Kotecha, the Indian pop quintet is poised to make an indelible mark with a meticulously curated setlist featuring a blend of electrifying originals, promising an unforgettable prelude to Akon's mainstage performance.

Reflecting on this god-sent opportunity, the band states, "Akon is a cultural icon, a voice that has resonated across generations in India. To share the stage as one of his supporting acts is a big honour and a defining moment to showcase our artistry on such a prestigious platform."

Positioned as India's answer to global phenomena like One Direction and BTS, India's youngest pop boy band has swiftly captured the imagination of young fans nationwide. Their upcoming performance at Akon's Mumbai show represents a seismic leap for OutStation, who have amassed a fervent fan base in a mere four months since their inception. Their debut single, eagerly awaited by fans, is scheduled for release on November 18, 2025, strategically timed to follow their landmark appearance on a global artist's tour in India, further cementing their trajectory as trailblazers of the Indian teen pop movement.

Curated through a rigorous nationwide talent by Visva Records - an innovative imprint by Indian-American songwriter-producer Savan Kotecha in collaboration with Republic Records and Universal Music India and a month-long training bootcamp, OutStation comprises five prodigious talents: Bhuvan Shetty (22, Udupi), Hemang Singh (20, Prayagraj), Mashaal Shaikh (21, Goa), Kurien Sebastian (20, Delhi), and Shayan Pattem (17, Hyderabad). The band's evocative name, pays homage to their diverse origins outside Mumbai, symbolizing a collective journey from local dreamers to national sensations.

Bolstered by the strategic support of UMI-affiliated talent management firm Represent and production powerhouse Jugaad Motion Pictures, and guided by Kotecha's visionary expertise - whose collaborations span artists like Ariana Grande, Ellie Goulding, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, One Direction and Ed Sheeran - OutStation stands at the vanguard of a new era in Indian music, ready to conquer global stages.

