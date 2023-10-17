Not Dunki, Salaar, or Tiger 3 but this upcoming Indian film has already earned Rs 100 crore at box office before release

This upcoming film has earned Rs 100 crore at the box office without even releasing in theatres.

The 100-crore club has long been considered the benchmark for success in Indian cinema. A film that makes it to the club is considered a hit, or at least on way to be a hit (if it’s a big budget film). Now, with inflated ticket prices, some big films cross this number in a day or two (refer to Jawan or RRR). However, there is one upcoming film that has managed to earn over Rs 100 crore without even releasing in theatres.

The film that has entered the 100-crore club before release

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Leo has managed to sell tickets worth over Rs 100 crore in advance bookings two day before release, as per trade sources. A Pinkvilla report stated that the film has raked in over Rs 40 crore gross for the opening weekend by Monday night in the domestic market. The report also stated that worldwide, the film’s advance booking by Monday was around Rs 90 crore. Trade sources say that by Tuesday morning, the figure has crossed Rs 100 crore.

Theadvance booking for the opening day alone is over Rs 25 crore in India and Rs 60 crore worldwide. Trade tracker Sacnilk predicts that the film is likely to surpass the advance booking records for 2023 set by Pathaan (Rs 32 crore) and Jawan (Rs 40 crore) by Wednesday night. Leo releases in theatres on Thursday, October 19.

All you need to know about Leo

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo stars Vijay as the titular character, along with an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, and Trisha Krishnan. The film is rumoured to be a part of the cinematic universe created by Kanagaraj, which includes Kaithi and Vikram. However, the filmmaker hasn’t confirmed it yet. The film is about a simple man hunted two brothers who say he looks like their lost third brother. The plot has led many to believe it is a remake of A History of Violence, the 2005 film starring Viggo Mortensen.